Union Bank of India SO Recruitment 2017-18; 100 Forex, Integrated Treasury Officers Posts, Apply Before 13th January 2018

Union Bank of India (UBI) SO Recruitment 2017-18 notification has been released by the Union Bank of India (UBI) inviting applications to fill 100 vacancies of Specialist Officers in Forex and Treasury.Candidates interested in pursuing their career with Union Bank of India must apply for this direct recruitment. The selected candidates will be hired for a probation period of 2 years of active service from the date of joining.Eligible candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online on or before 13th January 2018:Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.unionbankofindia.co.in Step 2 - Click on Careers section from the blue tab that reads ‘Show’ on the right side of the homepageStep 3 – It will take you to another page, where you need to click on ‘Recruitment’ tabStep 4 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ under the notification that reads:Step 5 – Register and complete the online application processStep 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for further referenceDirect Link – http://ibps.sifyitest.com/unisoftdec17/ Candidates can read the official advertisement at:The selected candidates can be posted anywhere in India at the UBI branches. A statement on the official advertisement read, “The selected candidate can be posted at any Branch/Office of the Bank at sole discretion of the Bank. Hence, the candidates willing to work at any of the Branch /Office of the Bank need only apply.”Forex Officer (Grade II): 50Integrated Treasury Officer (Grade II): 50Age Limit:Forex Officer:23 – 32 YearsIntegrated Treasury Officer:23-35 YearsAge-relaxation rules apply.Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of an Online Examination/Group discussion and Personal Interview. UBI is scheduled to conduct the online exam tentatively on 9th February 2018 at Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai