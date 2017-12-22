Union Bank of India SO Recruitment 2017-18; 100 Forex, Integrated Treasury Officers Posts, Apply Before 13th January 2018
Union Bank of India invites applications for the post of Specialist Officers in Forex and Treasury.
Union Bank of India (UBI) SO Recruitment 2017-18 notification has been released by the Union Bank of India (UBI) inviting applications to fill 100 vacancies of Specialist Officers in Forex and Treasury.
Candidates interested in pursuing their career with Union Bank of India must apply for this direct recruitment. The selected candidates will be hired for a probation period of 2 years of active service from the date of joining.
Eligible candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online on or before 13th January 2018:
How to Apply for Union Bank of India (UBI) SO Recruitment 2017-18?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.unionbankofindia.co.in
Step 2 - Click on Careers section from the blue tab that reads ‘Show’ on the right side of the homepage
Step 3 – It will take you to another page, where you need to click on ‘Recruitment’ tab
Step 4 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ under the notification that reads:
UNION BANK RECRUITMENT PROJECT 2017-18 (SPECIALIST OFFICER - FOREX&TREASURY) - RECRUITMENT NOTIFICATION
Step 5 – Register and complete the online application process
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for further reference
Direct Link – http://ibps.sifyitest.com/unisoftdec17/
Candidates can read the official advertisement at:
https://www.unionbankofindia.co.in/pdf/RECRUITMENT-NOTIFICATION-FOREX-TREASURY.pdf
Location:
The selected candidates can be posted anywhere in India at the UBI branches. A statement on the official advertisement read, “The selected candidate can be posted at any Branch/Office of the Bank at sole discretion of the Bank. Hence, the candidates willing to work at any of the Branch /Office of the Bank need only apply.”
Union Bank of India (UBI) SO Recruitment 2017-18 Vacancy Details
Forex Officer (Grade II): 50
Integrated Treasury Officer (Grade II): 50
Age Limit:
Forex Officer:
23 – 32 Years
Integrated Treasury Officer:
23-35 Years
Age-relaxation rules apply.
Selection Process
Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of an Online Examination/Group discussion and Personal Interview. UBI is scheduled to conduct the online exam tentatively on 9th February 2018 at Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai
