Union Budget 2017: Government Assures Healthcare For All, Says President Pranab Mukherjee

New Delhi: President Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday said that the government has taken several initiatives to provide healthcare to all, including an immunisation programme that helped 55 lakh children.

"My government has taken several initiatives in the healthcare sector, basically to make it affordable for the poor section," said Mukherjee addressing a joint session of parliament.

"Mission Indradhanush is one of them which has so far helped 55 lakh children get immunised against several diseases," he said.

Mukherjee also referred to the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Scheme -- a government initiative -- that helped healthcare and medicines reach the poorest section of the society.

Talking about the government's Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA), Mukherjee said: "Such initiatives will assure that pregnant women are well taken care of."

"Under this scheme pregnant women on the ninth of every month will get fixed-day assured, comprehensive and quality antenatal care," he added.