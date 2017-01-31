Union Budget 2017: Legislative Agenda For Parliament Session

New Delhi: The Budget Session of the Parliament begins on February 1. According to the Press Information Bureau, Union Minster of Parliamentary Affairs, Ananth Kumar stated that the legislative agenda of the 31 sittings of the budget session includes 40 bills consisting of a bill relating to supplementary demands for the general budget.

Here are itemst to be taken up in Parliament during this Budget session:

I Bills for replacing Ordinances

1. The Enemy Property (Amendment and Validation) Bill, 2016, as passed by Lok Sabha and as reported by Select Committee of Rajya Sabha

2. The Payment of Wages (Amendment) Bill, 2017

3. The Specified Bank Notes (Cessation of Liabilities) Bill, 2017

II Bills for Introduction, Consideration and Passing

1. The Finance Bill, 2017

2. The Indian Institute of Management Bill, 2017

3. The Inter-State River Water Disputes (Amendment), Bill, 2017

4. The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2017

5. The Representation of the People (Amendment) Bill, 2017

6. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Amendment) Bill, 2017

7. The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2017

8. The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2017

9. The Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill, 2017

10. The Collection of Statistic (Amendment) Bill, 2017

11. The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2017

12. The Central Goods & Service Tax Bill, 2016;

13. The Integrated Goods & Service Tax Bill, 2016;

14. The Goods & Services Tax (Compensation for loss of revenue) Bill, 2016

15. The Divorce (Amendment) Bill, 2017

16. The Footwear Design and Development Institute Bill, 2017

17. The Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill, 2017

18. The High Court and the Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2017

19. The Indian National Defence University Bill, 2017

20. The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2017

21. The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2017

III Bills for Consideration and Passing

(A) Bills pending in Lok Sabha

1. The Mental Health Care Bill, 2016, as passed by Rajya Sabha

2. The Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Bill, 2016, as passed by Rajya Sabha

3. The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2016

4. The Admiralty (Jurisdiction and Settlement of Maritime Claims) Bill, 2016

5. The National Institute of Technology, Science Education and Research (Second Amendment) Bill, 2016

6. The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2016

7. The Consumer Protection Bill, 2015

(B) Bills pending in Rajya Sabha

1. The Whistle Blowers Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2015, as passed by Lok Sabha

2. The Factories (Amendment) Bill, 2016, as passed by Lok Sabha

3. The Employees Compensation (Amendment) Bill, 2016, as passed by Lok Sabha

4. The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013

5. The Armed Forces Tribunal (Amendment) Bill, 2012

6. The Human Immunodeficiency Virus and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (Prevention and Control) Bill, 2014

IV Financial Business

1. Third Supplementary Demands for Grants (General) for 2016-17;

2. Demands for Grants for 2017-18;

V Bills for Withdrawal (in Lok Sabha)

1. The Payment of Wages (Amendment) Bill, 2016