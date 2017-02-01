Union Budget 2017 Live: Brickbats and Boquets for Modi Govt's 'Uttam' Budget

Feb 1, 2017 11:15 am (IST)

Budget Key points



* We have made transition from an informal to a formal economy

* The government is now seen as a trusted custodian of public money

* Sluggish growth has been replaced by robust growth

* Our focus will be on energizing the youth to reap the benefits of growth

* India stands out as a bright spot in world economic stage

* India's deficit has decreased

* Current account deficit decreased to 0.3% of the GDP

* According to IMF India is set to be one of the fastest growing economies in the world

* India has become the 6th largest manufacturer in the world

* We have moved from a discretionary administration to a policy-based administration

* Government focused on creating more job for youths

* Massive campaign on black money.

* Effect on demonetisation wont spell over 2018

* Demonetisation is a bold and decisive measure,

* For many decades tax evasion was a way of life for many

* Positive sign for the coming years

* Merging rail budget with general budget is historic

* Data advancement to improve farmers

* Wil double farmers income in 5 years

* Focus on macro stability as India growing due to macro stability

* Adequate credit will be avaliable for the farmers

*Credit for farmer to boost tractor sale

* Model law for contract farming to be adopted

* MNREGA to assests to improve farmers productivity

* Dairy processing firm to set up

* 100 mini labs will be set up by qualified entrepreneurs

* Issuance of soil health cards to gain momentum

* Integrate farmers who grow fruits and vegetables with agro processing units

* Highest ever allocation for MNREGA. MNREGA allocation Rs 48,000 crore

* Irrigation fund corpus to be 5000 crore

* States to be urged to denotify perishables from APMC

* Nabard Dairy fund corpus to be 8000 crore, initial amount at 2000 cr

* 50,000 GPs to be poverty free by 2019?

* Drought proofing of GPs to be done through pond work in NREGA

* 1 crore houses to be build by 2019

* Will bring 1 Crore house out of poverty

* 100 % rural electrifiaction by 2019

* Empasis on science education and curriculum design

* Innovation fund will be created for secondary education , it will include ICT enabled transsformation.

* Reforms proposed in UGC.

* Colleges will be identified on accredtion.

* outcome based accredition

* Swayam platform launched, students can access courses by best faculty, take test and access academic grades.

* National testing agency will be established which will conduct national level examination to free CBSE etc from holding these exams and relieve them

* Affordable Housing Will be Given Infrastructure Status

* Mahila shakti kendras will be set up at aangnwadi centre nationwide

* 1.5 lakh health centres will be made into health sub-centres

* Sabka saath sabka vikas begins with the girl child and women

* Healthcare High on Agenda

* 25000 PG seats in medicines

* New Rules Regarding Medical Devices Will Be Formulated;

* Will Attract Investment in Sector,

*Will Reduce Cost of the Device

* Govt is giving importance to policies aimed at SC/ST and minorities

* Will reduce cost of life-saving drugs

* 2 news AIIMS in Gujarat and Jharkhand

* Aadhaar based smart cards for seniors

* Airports authority act to be amended to allow monetisation of land,funds to be used for airport upgradation

* Record Infra allocation

* FIPB to be abolioshed

* New FDI policy under consideration

*Computer emergency response to work with financial sector regulators

* Scheme for Dalits to form enterprise

* Allocation for Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana up to Rs 2.44 lakh crore

*Railway to focus on safety

* Dedicated tourism trains

* Mordernisation of raiways corridors

* Clear cut guideloine for safety work

* 500 stations to get lifts, escalators

* Solar power to be used in 2000 stations

* By 2019, bio Toilets will be avaliable in all trains

* New metor railway policy to be announced

* Service charge on e-ticket to be withdrawn

* 500 stations to be made differently abled friendly

* 22% increase in rail budget

* 1.31 lakh crore in railways to be invested in 2017-18

* Rail sanraksha kosh - 1 lakh crore for 5 years for passenger safety

* Unmanned level crossings railways will be eliminated by 2019

* Coach mitra launched - by 2018 all toilets in coaches will have bio toilets

* 2000 km of coastal roads have been identified for development

* To commission 3500 km of railway tracks in 2017-18