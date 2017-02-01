Union Budget 2017 Live: Budget to be Presented Today, Confirms Speaker Sumitra Mahajan

Event Highlights
Budget to go ahead, confirms Speaker
Explained: Cong U-turn on postponement
PM Modi reaches Parliament
Jaitley firm on Bugdet presentation
PM at Ahamed's residence
Congress wants Budget postponed
FM briefs President, back to Parliament
Sensex opens on a positive note
What to expect from Rail Budget
Asaduddin Owaisi seeks LS adjournment
10 Iconic budgets
Budget copies reach Parliament
Rahul condoles E Ahamed's death
Finance Minister condoles Ahamed's demise
Were denied access to him, says Ahamed's family
Cong not to seek postponement
Chances are Budget can be postponed: MoS Finance
Budget glossary
PM condoles E Ahamed's death
Uncertainy over Budget presentation
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley says he will present the Union Budget as scheduled at 11am today even as the Congress is demanding that it be delayed by a day in view of sitting member E Ahamed’s demise.
As per convention the House adjourns for a day, after mourning the departed sitting member.
Government sources, however, say a postponement of Budget is unlikely as there has been a precedent where a Budget presentation went ahead after passing an obit reference. Government sources say all Budget papers are printed with today’s date, postponement will cause many hassles.
The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Secretariat have not been informed of any postponement. The decision is likely to be announced on the floor of the House.
Stay tuned for LIVE updates of Budget Day:
I offer my condolences; #budget2017 shouldn't be presented today: Lalu Prasad #EAhamed pic.twitter.com/2XVoZSvhH7— ANI (@ANI_news) February 1, 2017
There was no need to go to the President with the budget, what is the hurry?Shows mentality of Govt.Surprising: HD Deve Gowda #EAhamed pic.twitter.com/nmvcvMlWoK— ANI (@ANI_news) February 1, 2017
Haan Parampara to yahi(house adjourned) rahi hai, lekin ye sarkar Parampara ka nirwahan nahi karti: Naresh Agarwaal,SP #EAhamed pic.twitter.com/GsQSbpztwl— ANI (@ANI_news) February 1, 2017
Postponement of budget will be no big deal, its not as if secrecy will break-HD Deve Gowda,former PM #EAhamed pic.twitter.com/vr0uLKi0nm— ANI (@ANI_news) February 1, 2017
#Budget2017: PM @narendramodi reaches Parliament, cabinet meeting begins. pic.twitter.com/yaAbFWYsC0— Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) February 1, 2017
Watch me live presenting the Union Budget 2017 at 11 am, February 1, 2017 https://t.co/BtQAlBf8Zz— Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) February 1, 2017
Its not March 31, there is a lot of time to present budget. Govt can postpone it: Mallikarjun Kharge #EAhamed— ANI (@ANI_news) February 1, 2017
I think Govt already knew that he had passed away, but they were trying to maybe delay announcement: Mallikarjun Kharge,Congress #EAhamed pic.twitter.com/fa7uXuOY9o— ANI (@ANI_news) February 1, 2017
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge says the Union Budget should be postponed by a day to condole the death of E Ahamed. “Not giving respect to E Ahamed, who was such a senior leader, will be mistake. Budget can be easily postponed for a day... Ahamed’s body is still in Delhi. It’s not proper to go ahead with the Budget... It’s not March 31.There is a lot of time to present the Budget.” Sources in his party had earlier told CNN News that it won’t ask for Budget postponement.
Former Lok Sabha speaker Somnath Chatterjee to CNN-News18’s Sougata Mukhopadhyay: “The convention is to postpone business of the Houses after obituary. But Budget is a very solemn occasion. It is entirely up to the Speaker and the members to decide whether they want to go ahead with the Budget proceedings. My suggestion would be to table the Budget today and declare a holiday on a suitable day later in memory of the departed member. But the final call has to be taken by the Speaker.”
Delhi: HM Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Ananth Kumar visit IUML MP #EAhamed's residence. pic.twitter.com/ewjcvOiGuj— ANI (@ANI_news) February 1, 2017
Sources tell CNN-News18 that the House can be adjourned after Budget presentation. “On April 19, 1954, sitting member Jujhar Pal passed away on the day of presentation of the Railway Budget, but the House proceedings were held as scheduled. Similarly on August 31, 1974, sitting MP MB Rana passed away and then speaker GS Dhillon decided not to adjourn the House and Budget was presented. Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister at the time,” a source tells News18.
The Budget is likely to be presented at 11am. After the presentation, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will take questions on Twitter. "I shall be presenting the Union Budget for 2017-18 tomorrow. I shall be happy to respond to your questions which you can send directly to me," Jaitley said in a video message. The questions can be asked on Twitter by using hastag #MyQuestionToFM.
Modi Govt must request the Speaker LS to adjourn the LS as a sitting member has died as this been Convention my opinion House shld adjourned— Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 1, 2017
#Budget2017 copies reach Parliament pic.twitter.com/K88Pw2WDDR— ANI (@ANI_news) February 1, 2017
Arun Jaitley reaches Rashtrapati Bhavan
FM Arun Jaitley and ministry officials with #Budget2017 , FM leaves for Rashtrapati Bhavan pic.twitter.com/ygMebJT3Xv— ANI (@ANI_news) February 1, 2017
Former parliamentary affairs minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath to CNN-News18’s Marya Shakil: “The precedent and convention in Lok Sabha are very clear that if a sitting member passes away, the House is adjourned as a tribute. Convention and precedents must be closely protected.” Party sources had earlier told News18 that it won’t seek a postponement of Union Budget 2017.
Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi condolence demise of E Ahamed
Deeply saddened by the demise of Shri E Ahamed. A veteran parliamentarian& a valued colleague,he served his country with honour &dedication— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) February 1, 2017
Jailtey arrived with Budget papers
FM Arun Jaitley arrives at Finance Ministry #Budget2017 pic.twitter.com/fobFkYhg3H— ANI (@ANI_news) February 1, 2017
Delhi: MoS Finance Arjun Ram Meghwal reaches Finance Ministry #Budget2017 pic.twitter.com/3j4Ra5c96n— ANI (@ANI_news) February 1, 2017
Condolences on the sad demise of Mr. E Ahamed, a veteran parliamentarian & former Union Minister. May the departed soul rest in peace.— Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) February 1, 2017
Meanwhile, Ahamed’s family has alleged that the authorities at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where the MP was rushed, refused to allow them to see him. “Doctors told us that he was declared dead at 2.15 am, but we doubt this,” one of them told CNN-News18. News channels in Kerala reported the family had filed a police complaint in this regard. “This is absolutely unethical,” said Ahmed’s daughter Fouzia, herself a doctor. The other IUML MP from Kerala, ET Mohammed Basheer, said not allowing the son and daughter of Ahmed to visit him in his last moments was cruel to say the least.
Naveen Jindal, the former member of Parliament condoles demise of E Ahamed.
Saddened by the demise of Shri #EAhamed . He was a great leader& a very good human being. My condolences to his family. May his soul RIP.— Naveen Jindal (@MPNaveenJindal) February 1, 2017
Normally house is adjourned on death of sitting MP, so chances are budget can be postponed for a day,but Speaker will decide:Santosh Gangwar pic.twitter.com/mp6GPAbrwF— ANI (@ANI_news) February 1, 2017
Due to unfortunate passing away of a sitting MP, Speaker will decide if house will be adjourned:Santosh Gangwar,MoS Finance #EAhamed #Budget pic.twitter.com/QFIkUrZTE9— ANI (@ANI_news) February 1, 2017
@PIB_India will be tweeting live updates on Budget from 11 am. Keep tuned !!— PIB India (@PIB_India) February 1, 2017
Also watch it live here : https://t.co/OkpXE2Mipd pic.twitter.com/qx4g3p40bF
Budget 2017 glossary (Part-III)
Union Budget is coming..... Know your #Budget2017 Glossary (Part-III) pic.twitter.com/aZ0G1FRcm9— Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) January 31, 2017
Budget 2017 glossary (Part-II)
Union Budget is coming..... Know your #Budget2017 Glossary (Part-III) pic.twitter.com/aZ0G1FRcm9— Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) January 31, 2017
Budget 2017 glossary (Part-I)
Union Budget is coming.... Know your #Budget2017 Glossary (Part-I) pic.twitter.com/PnDKw5TMZk— Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) January 31, 2017
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles former union minister Ahamed death
Saddened by the demise of Mr. E Ahamed, a veteran political leader who served the nation with great diligence. My condolences.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 1, 2017
According to constitutional expert and senior Supreme Court advocate, “Even if a Lok Sabha MP passes away, there is no legal bar to stop the Budget presentation. The House has its own convention and it will be followed accordingly. May be a two-minute silence will be observed, but there will be no change in the Budget presentation schedule."
