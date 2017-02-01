countdown To Budget 2017
00 Hours
00 Mins
00 secs
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Union Budget 2017 Live: Budget to be Presented Today, Confirms Speaker Sumitra Mahajan

News18.com | February 1, 2017, 10:40 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley says he will present the Union Budget as scheduled at 11am today even as the Congress is demanding that it be delayed by a day in view of sitting member E Ahamed’s demise.

As per convention the House adjourns for a day, after mourning the departed sitting member.

Government sources, however, say a postponement of Budget is unlikely as there has been a precedent where a Budget presentation went ahead after passing an obit reference. Government sources say all Budget papers are printed with today’s date, postponement will cause many hassles.

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Secretariat have not been informed of any postponement. The decision is likely to be announced on the floor of the House.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates of Budget Day:

Feb 1, 2017 10:40 am (IST)

“It’s a constitutional obligation. The Budget will be presented,” confirms Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.


Feb 1, 2017 10:38 am (IST)

Feb 1, 2017 10:36 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ: Rail Stocks Slide 4% Ahead of Union Budget
Feb 1, 2017 10:35 am (IST)

Feb 1, 2017 10:35 am (IST)

Feb 1, 2017 10:35 am (IST)
 

Sources in the Congress tell CNN-News18’s Pallavi Ghosh that the party was “forced to change its stand” and seek delay in the presentation of the Union Budget after few Kerala MPs and some leaders representing the Muslim community in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh urged it to seek postponement.


Feb 1, 2017 10:34 am (IST)

Feb 1, 2017 10:32 am (IST)

Feb 1, 2017 10:32 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Parliament after meeting the family of MP E Ahamed, who passed away early on Wednesday


Feb 1, 2017 10:28 am (IST)

Feb 1, 2017 10:25 am (IST)

Amid Congress demands that the Budget be delayed by a day over E Ahamed’s death, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tweets he will present the Union Budget at 11am.


Feb 1, 2017 10:19 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves E Ahamed’s residence after paying his respects.


Feb 1, 2017 10:16 am (IST)

Feb 1, 2017 10:12 am (IST)

Feb 1, 2017 10:11 am (IST)

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge says the Union Budget should be postponed by a day to condole the death of E Ahamed. “Not giving respect to E Ahamed, who was such a senior leader, will be mistake. Budget can be easily postponed for a day... Ahamed’s body is still in Delhi. It’s not proper to go ahead with the Budget... It’s not March 31.There is a lot of time to present the Budget.” Sources in his party had earlier told CNN News that it won’t ask for Budget postponement.


Feb 1, 2017 10:08 am (IST)

Former Lok Sabha speaker Somnath Chatterjee to CNN-News18’s Sougata Mukhopadhyay: “The convention is to postpone business of the Houses after obituary. But Budget is a very solemn occasion. It is entirely up to the Speaker and the members to decide whether they want to go ahead with the Budget proceedings. My suggestion would be to table the Budget today and declare a holiday on a suitable day later in memory of the departed member. But the final call has to be taken by the Speaker.”


Feb 1, 2017 10:05 am (IST)

Cabinet meeting to be held shortly. It is at this meeting that the Union Cabinet will formally approve Budget 2017.


Feb 1, 2017 10:02 am (IST)

The benchmark BSE Sensex has opened on a positive note on Budget Day. It is currently trading at 27,721.45 points up by 65.69 points or 0.24 per cent.


Feb 1, 2017 10:01 am (IST)

Feb 1, 2017 9:52 am (IST)
 

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley reaches Parliament with Budget papers after briefing President Pranab Mukherjee on Union Budget 2017.


Feb 1, 2017 9:51 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ: Markets Open in the Green on Budget Day
Feb 1, 2017 9:49 am (IST)

Sources tell CNN-News18 that the House can be adjourned after Budget presentation. “On April 19, 1954, sitting member Jujhar Pal passed away on the day of presentation of the Railway Budget, but the House proceedings were held as scheduled. Similarly on August 31, 1974, sitting MP MB Rana passed away and then speaker GS Dhillon decided not to adjourn the House and Budget was presented. Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister at the time,” a source tells News18.


Feb 1, 2017 9:45 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ: Rail Budget to Focus on Safety, Infra Development
Feb 1, 2017 9:44 am (IST)

The Budget is likely to be presented at 11am. After the presentation, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will take questions on Twitter. "I shall be presenting the Union Budget for 2017-18 tomorrow. I shall be happy to respond to your questions which you can send directly to me," Jaitley said in a video message. The questions can be asked on Twitter by using hastag #MyQuestionToFM.


Feb 1, 2017 9:41 am (IST)

Copies of Union Budget 2017 arrive in Parliament. (Photo: Niraj Tiwari/Network18)


Feb 1, 2017 9:40 am (IST)

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan will visit the house of the late E Ahamed to extend condolence to his family. She is expected to reach by 10am.


Feb 1, 2017 9:24 am (IST)

Constitutional expert Subhash Kashyap tells CNN-News18 that convention is to adjourn the House for a day, but adds that since Ahamed’s last rites will be conducted outside Delhi tomorrow, MPs can attend Parliament today for presentation of the Union Budget.


Feb 1, 2017 9:20 am (IST)

Sources tell CNN-News18’s Pallavi Ghosh that Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu has spoken to other political parties and has sought their cooperation to go ahead with the day’s schedule.


Feb 1, 2017 9:19 am (IST)



Feb 1, 2017 9:14 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ: 10 Iconic Budgets That Made a Difference
Feb 1, 2017 9:11 am (IST)



Feb 1, 2017 9:10 am (IST)

Arun Jaitley reaches Rashtrapati Bhavan



Feb 1, 2017 9:08 am (IST)

Former parliamentary affairs minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath to CNN-News18’s Marya Shakil: “The precedent and convention in Lok Sabha are very clear that if a sitting member passes away, the House is adjourned as a tribute. Convention and precedents must be closely protected.” Party sources had earlier told News18 that it won’t seek a postponement of Union Budget 2017.


Feb 1, 2017 9:04 am (IST)

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi condolence demise of E Ahamed 



Feb 1, 2017 9:02 am (IST)

Cabinet to meet as scheduled at 10:15am. It is at this meeting that Union Budget 2017 will be approved by Cabinet.


Feb 1, 2017 8:56 am (IST)

Jailtey arrived with Budget papers



Feb 1, 2017 8:52 am (IST)

Finance Ministry Arun Jaitley has left his residence. Government sources tell CNN-News18’s Marya Shakil that Union Budget 2017 will go ahead is scheduled. 


Feb 1, 2017 8:50 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ: Ahamed's Death Casts a Shadow Over Budget Presentation
Feb 1, 2017 8:49 am (IST)

Feb 1, 2017 8:48 am (IST)

MoS Finance Arjun Ram Meghwal has reached the Finance Ministry


Feb 1, 2017 8:46 am (IST)



Feb 1, 2017 8:32 am (IST)
   

Meanwhile, Ahamed’s family has alleged that the authorities at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where the MP was rushed, refused to allow them to see him. “Doctors told us that he was declared dead at 2.15 am, but we doubt this,” one of them told CNN-News18. News channels in Kerala reported the family had filed a police complaint in this regard. “This is absolutely unethical,” said Ahmed’s daughter Fouzia, herself a doctor. The other IUML MP from Kerala, ET Mohammed Basheer, said not allowing the son and daughter of Ahmed to visit him in his last moments was cruel to say the least.  


Feb 1, 2017 8:29 am (IST)


Naveen Jindal, the former member of Parliament condoles demise of E Ahamed.



Feb 1, 2017 8:27 am (IST)

Sources in the Congress tell CNN-News18’s Pallavi Ghosh that the opposition party won’t be asking for postponement of Union Budget 2017 in view of E Ahamed’s death.


Feb 1, 2017 8:26 am (IST)

Amid the speculation, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has tweeted that it will be posting live updates of the Budget from 11am.


Feb 1, 2017 8:24 am (IST)



Feb 1, 2017 8:24 am (IST)

Feb 1, 2017 8:21 am (IST)

Feb 1, 2017 8:21 am (IST)

Amid the speculation, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has tweeted that it will be posting live updates of the Budget from 11am.


Feb 1, 2017 8:20 am (IST)

Budget 2017 glossary (Part-III)



Feb 1, 2017 8:18 am (IST)

A decision on postponing the Budget by a day will be taken after Lok Sabha Speaker discusses the issue with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar, Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi. The decision taken is likely to be announced on the floor of the House.


Feb 1, 2017 8:17 am (IST)

Budget 2017 glossary (Part-II)



Feb 1, 2017 8:17 am (IST)

Budget 2017 glossary (Part-I)



Feb 1, 2017 8:15 am (IST)

Ahamed, an Union Muslim League leader, had served as Minister of State for External Affairs in the erstwhile UPA government. He had suffered cardiac arrest during President Pranab Mukherjee's address to the joint session of Parliament on Tuesday. 


Feb 1, 2017 8:10 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles former union minister Ahamed death



Feb 1, 2017 8:06 am (IST)

According to constitutional expert and senior Supreme Court advocate, “Even if a Lok Sabha MP passes away, there is no legal bar to stop the Budget presentation. The House has its own convention and it will be followed accordingly. May be a two-minute silence will be observed, but there will be no change in the Budget presentation schedule."


Feb 1, 2017 8:05 am (IST)

Government sources however, say a postponement of Budget is unlikely. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Secretariat have not been informed of any postponement. The decision is likely to be announced on the floor of the House.


Feb 1, 2017 8:05 am (IST)

Former Union Minister and MP E Ahamed’s death has raised doubts about presentation of the Budget today. As per convention, the House adjourns for a day whenever a sitting MP passes away. 


Feb 1, 2017 8:02 am (IST)

Good morning and welcome to the live blog of the Union Budget 2017


Photogallery
    © Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.