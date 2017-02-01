Union Budget 2017 Live: Budget to be Presented Today, Confirms Speaker Sumitra Mahajan

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley says he will present the Union Budget as scheduled at 11am today even as the Congress is demanding that it be delayed by a day in view of sitting member E Ahamed’s demise.

As per convention the House adjourns for a day, after mourning the departed sitting member.

Government sources, however, say a postponement of Budget is unlikely as there has been a precedent where a Budget presentation went ahead after passing an obit reference. Government sources say all Budget papers are printed with today’s date, postponement will cause many hassles.

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Secretariat have not been informed of any postponement. The decision is likely to be announced on the floor of the House.

