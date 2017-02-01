Union Budget 2017 Live: PM Modi Hails 'Uttam' Budget, Rahul Calls it 'Damp Squib'

Event Highlights
Naidu on Budget postponement


Budget copies reach Parliament
Rahul condoles E Ahamed's death
Finance Minister condoles Ahamed's demise
Were denied access to him, says Ahamed's family
Cong not to seek postponement
Chances are Budget can be postponed: MoS Finance
PM condoles E Ahamed's death
Uncertainy over Budget presentation
In the Union Budget 2017, the government has barred cash transactions above Rs 3 lakh and slashed Income Tax rates. It is also moving to abolish the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB), while FDI is getting a big makeover.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses nation post-Budget presentation:
* I congratulate FM for the budget that he has presented
* This is a pro-poor budget. We have focussed on farmers and SC/ST
* This Budget will accelerate development
* Budget focused on all sectors and classes
* Budget will improve the quality of life
* The govt's aim is to double the farmer's income by 2022
* We have focused farmers, poor, SC/ST in this budget
* We focused on railway safety fund
* The merger of the Railway Budget with the general budget will give an impetus to the transport sector's growth
Total expenditure of Budget 2017-18 at Rs 21.47 lakh crore
MNREGA: Rs 48,000 crore
PM Awas Yojna (rural): Rs 23,000 crore
Agricultural credit: Rs 10 lakh crore
Irrigiation fund corpus: Rs 5,000 crore
NABARD Dairy fund corpus Rs 8,000 crore, initial amount at Rs 2,000 crore
National rural livlihood mission: Rs 4,500 crore
Panchayati Raj Allocation: Rs 1,87,223 crore
Industrial Skill Training: Rs 2,200 crore
Skill Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness: Rs 4,000 crore (Sankalp)
Women and children welfare across ministries: Rs 1,84,632 crore
Schedule caste welfare allocation Rs 52,393 crore
Schedule Tribe: Rs 31,920 crore
Safety fund (Railway): Rs 1 lakh crore
Capital and development expenditure on railways: Rs 1,31,000 crore
National Highway allocation: Rs 64,000 crore
Rail, road, shipping allocation: Rs 2,41,387 crore
Total infra allocation: Rs 39,6135 crore
Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana: Rs 2.44 lakh crore
Bank capitalisation: Rs 10,000 crore
Defence expenditure (excluding pensions): Rs 2,74 lakh crore
No vision nothing for farmer..There was a basic misunderstanding of MNREGA.. There is no vision...There is nothing for farmer..There was an expectation that post-demonetisation there will be something for farmers...We support moves for curbing corruption in political funding...This budget will have no impact on the elections...There was no big announcement. We expected fireworks, this turned out to be a damp squib
* Limit of cash donations to political parties reduced from Rs 20,000 to Rs 2,000
* Bans on general cash transactions above Rs 3 lakh
* Tax liability for individuals earning between Rs 2.5-5 lakh reduced to 5% from 10%
* Zero tax liability for people earning up to Rs 3 lakh per annum
* Surcharge of 10% for individuals earning between Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore
* Companies with annual turnover of Rs 50 lakh get a 5% reduction in corporate tax
* Foreign investors exempted from paying tax on offshore funds with Indian assets
* India abolishes the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB), the body which approves all inbound FDI investment proposals.
* Payment regulatory board to be created at the RBI, will be watchdog for e-wallets like Paytm
* Government sticks to fiscal consolidation path, fiscal deficit marginally up to 3.2% of GDP in FY 2017-18, 3% in FY 2018-19
*Total expenditure of government in FY 2017-18 pegged at 21.47 lakh crore
Take from the rich and give to the poor was clearly the USP of the post- demonetisation budget. In one of the biggest budget announcements, the FM announced that the minimum tax slab who are wholly exempt would be raised from the current 2.5 lakh to 3 lakhs, and tax rates were slashed by 5% for those in the income bracket between 2.5-5 lakhs per annum. Simultaneously he announced a surcharge of 10% for those who earned between 50 lakhs to 1 cr, bringing them into the ambit of the super rich that had been reserved for those who earned 1 cr+ till now. The FM made these announcements minutes after castigating the Indian Elite saying that direct tax collection was in no way commensurate with income or expenditure.
Finance Minister on GST
* GST Council has finalised all recommendations with consensus
* 1st April reach out to industries will start to make them aware of new taxation system
* Substantial progress in ushering in GST regime
* It will bring more taxes to centre and the state
* CBEC will continue to strive to implement GST
The government reiterates its commitment to cleaning up the system by decreasing cash transactions in the system. In a big declaration ahead of election season the Finance Minister puts a cap of Rs 2000 on single cash donations to political parties, suggests that the RBI act will be amended to issue electoral bond which can be redeemed by political parties. What this means is that a person who wants to make a donation to a political party can bvuy bonds against bank transactions in the form of cheques and digital payment which would then be redeemable as they mature. This could be a potential game changer about how politics are funded in the country and in the investment people make in their leadership
The biggest hit for political parties and their funding even as poll process is on new rules on political funding . Earlier till donation of upto ₹20000 no records need to be maintained . Now maximum donation in cash which parties can receive is ₹2000. Political parties can receive donations through cheque or digital mode. Amendment in RBI Act which would enable election bonds as per which donor could buy bonds for use of registered pop party . Every party will have to file their income tax . Govt hopes this would control black money . The response among MPs was very guarded though.
Income Tax rate for annual income between Rs 2.5 lakh to 5 lakh reduced to 5% from 10%. Zero tax liability for people with annual income of Rs 3 lakh. Surcharge of 10% on individuals earning between Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore. Tax liability of Rs 2,500 for annual income between Rs 3 lakh and 3.5 lakh. No tax for Rs 4.5 lakh annual income if using exemption under 80C of I-T Act. These proposals mean 50% savings in income for someone earning up to Rs 5 lakh
If a country must go cashless, the payment portals must be regulated. A commitment the government had made pre-demonetisation when it set up an 11 member committee on Digital Payments in September, now sees a mention in the budget. The debate at that point was whether there would be a separate regulator or whether the RBI would govern the new fintech firmS. The finance minister cleared up those doubts, the RBI will regulate fintech and new rules will soon be evolved that all fintech firms must comply with, above and beyond the existing RBI rules that affect them.
Govt is trying its best to ensure that demonetisation pangs can be converted into a positive sentiment. Repeatedly FM pointing out how demonetisation drive has strengthened the hands of the govt. Look at the figures. Only 1.72 lac people in this country have declared income of more than 50 L. In the interim period, 1.2 crore cars were bought and 2 crore people travelled abroad for work or pleasure. If the FM manages to increase the net of tax compliance, I think a big move must have been made. The crackdown against black money continues. I suspect on the campaign trail, this will be one of the things which will certainly be talked about by the ruling party. Likes of Vijay Mallaya, Lalit Modi, who all cock a snook by bashing themselves out of India, could well end up becoming subjects of political punching bags.
* Andhra Pradesh's new capital Amaravati land pool holders get capital gains exemption
* No Captial gain if you sell your house after 2 years
* No Cash transactions above 3 lakhs
* Max amount of cash donation a pol party can receiv in cash is Rs 2000 from one source
* Proposal to RBI to launch electoral bonds
* Customs duty on LNG reduced from 5% to 2.5% in 2017-18
* Income tax limit from 2.5 lakh to 5 lakh reduced to 5 percent
* A zero tax liabiliy for those earning upto 3 lakh
* 10 percent surcharge on the people earning betweet 50 lakh to 1 crore
* Net tax revenue growth 17% in FY 2016-17
* Direct tax collection not commensurate with income and expenditure pattern of India
* Return filed very low
* Only 24 lakh people showed income of above 10 lakh per annum
* Burden of tax falling on just a few
* Demonetisation has increased tax revenue
* Too many people not paying tax
* Commited to make responsible taxation
* We are largely a non tax compliance society
* Tax exemption for land pooling allowed in budget
* Tax for smaller companies with turnover 50 crore will be reduced by 5 percent
A new FDI policy is under consideration, said the finance minister, in the big shocker of Budget 2017. Jaitley said the FIPB (Foreign Investment Promotion Board) will be abolished. The FIPB had the remit to consider and recommend FDI which does not come under the automatic route. It used to act as a single window clearance for proposals on FDI in India. Is this going to be a move towards a regime for bringing more foreign direct investment under the automatic route? The writing on the wall: a further liberalisation of foreign investment is on the cards, but in which sectors, in what way and with what kind of single window clearances? A political battle may well be in the offing.
Pallavi Ghosh, News18
In yet another boost for digitisation, the government has removed service tax on e tickets . The Govt and PM has been pushing for going cashless and digital and with this new announcement government hopes people will. Be encouraged to use digital space . This means travel by e ticket is cheaper and rates can go down by ₹50 depending on which class you travel.
* FIPB to be abolished
* A new trade export infrastructure scheme announced a new FDI policy is under consideration
* Exper panel to help integrate spot and derivable markets
* Listing for CPSE will increase accountability
* 10,000 cr provided for recapitilisation of banks
* PM Mudra Yojsana - double lending target from 2016'17- now it is 2.44 lakh crores. priority for Dalit, minority and women
* Government is considering to bring in a law to confiscate assets of economic offenders who flee the country
* Law soon to attach assets of abconders
* The total expenditure of the budget is 21,47,000 crores
* Head Post Office to act as front offices for Passport services
* Defence expenditure excluding pension at Rs 2.74 lakh crore
* National Testing Agency to be established to conduct all entrance exams for higher education
* Aadhar enabled payment system to be launched soon
* We want to bring transparency in pol funding
* On housing scheme: proposes changes in schemes.
* Provides relief to Andhra Pradesh on capital tax gains
* Proposal to RBI to launch electoral bonds
In the first clubbed Railway Budget, the finance minister announced a fund of Rs 1 lakh crore over 5 years and committed to a capital expenditure of Rs 13,100 crores, but this number is less than the number that PM Modi and his team had announced in 2014 when they came to power. With questions being raised about the slashes in the DRF which went down to Rs 3200 cr from Rs 7900 cr just last year, it'll be interesting to see how this money is finally allocated. The latest safety budget has been allocated on the basis of the Kakodkar report based on 2012-2013 estimates. Will that be enough?
It's clear that this is a budget with an eye not just on impending assembly elections but an eye on 2019 as well. The first half hour of FM Arun Jaitley's speech totally focussed on rural areas. Biggest statement so far, massive 35% increase in fund allocation to Rs 52, 393 crore for schedule castes across the country. This is one statement which is bound to become a talking point in the key battleground state of UP. Even in Punjab and Uttarakhand, this will be converted into a talking point by the BJP. Houses for all by 2019, village electrification drive to get over by 2018, push in Pradhan Mantri grameen sadak yojana. All pointers that Modi sarkar today wants to be the sarkaar of kisan and poor people, not just of dhanna seths.
Jaitley is the first FM to present combined Rail and General Budget. Govt in effect accepts Kakodkar committee report on rail security. Rs 1 lakh cr allocation for rail security. The Kakodkar committee was set up during UPA 2 when TMC's Dinesh Trivedi was railway minister. Govt was considering the issue on an urgent basis after recent accidents leading to loss of human life.
Pawan Khera, Congress: No body ever trusts no government as a custodian of his or her money - especially this government. Demonetisation has further corroded people's faith in govt as a custodian. RBI in any case has been divested of credibility. Self appointed vigilantes are ruining our leather industry across the length and breadth of the country leading to massive unemployment apart from social tensions.
* Dedicated tourism trains
* Mordernisation of raiways corridors
* Clear cut guideloine for safety work
* 500 stations to get lifts, escalators
* Solar power to be used in 2000 stations
* By 2019, bio Toilets will be avaliable in all trains
* New metor railway policy to be announced
* Service charge on e-ticket to be withdrawn
* 500 stations to be made differently abled friendly
* 22% increase in rail budget
* 1.31 lakh crore in railways to be invested in 2017-18
* Rail sanraksha kosh - 1 lakh crore for 5 years for passenger safety
* Unmanned level crossings railways will be eliminated by 2019
* Coach mitra launched - by 2018 all toilets in coaches will have bio toilets
* 2000 km of coastal roads have been identified for development
* To commission 3500 km of railway tracks in 2017-18
* Healthcare High on Agenda
* 25000 PG seats in medicines
* New Rules Regarding Medical Devices Will Be Formulated;
* Will Attract Investment in Sector,
*Will Reduce Cost of the Device
* Govt is giving importance to policies aimed at SC/ST and minorities
* Will reduce cost of life-saving drugs
* 2 news AIIMS in Gujarat and Jharkhand
* Aadhaar based smart cards for seniors
Allocating Rs 10 lakh cr for agricultural loans is meaningless if the process of loan disbursal is less user friendly than what the money lenders offer. The success or failure of any scheme cannot be measured by allocation or disbursal. Parameters must be more outcome-based. Allocation of Rs 45000 crores to MNREGA is an acknowledgement of UPA's flagship welfare scheme which Narendra Modi denounces in all his rhetoric but desperately resorts to himself.
Kajori Sen, News18
The first 20 minutes of the Finance Minister's Budget speech was a rehash of the PM's promises from 31st December. The pro-farmer budget focused on an increased line of credit but also reiterated the 60-day loan waiver that was announced at the time, and subsequently ratified by the cabinet. The effort to mitigate the impact of demonetisation, particularly the steep increase in re-migration has seen a nearly Rs 10 crore hike in MNREGA. Ironically, the Modi government which had been the most critical about the scheme, has been the one to pump most money into it. The affordable housing promise made by PM Modi also saw a budgetary allocation, with a several thousand crore hike allocated across the board. Also promised by the PM, 100% village electrification by the optimistic date of May 2018.
* Empasis on science education and curriculum design
* Innovation fund will be created for secondary education , it will include ICT enabled transsformation.
* Reforms proposed in UGC.
* Colleges will be identified on accredtion.
* outcome based accredition
* Swayam platform launched, students can access courses by best faculty, take test and access academic grades.
* National testing agency will be established which will conduct national level examination to free CBSE etc from holding these exams and relieve them
* Market relevent training for youth
Each govt has been promising that it wants to double the farmers income in a finite time period. Arun Jaitley doing the same. Question now is how. The figure of Rs 10 lakh crore to be given as farmers credit is a nice idea but again something which has been spoken about in the past as well. But it’s these kind of schemes, which will give a handle to the BJP to hit the campaign trail in UP and other election bound states. A sum of Rs 5,000 crores allocated to the much touted per drop more crop. This figure too stands nicely with the govt move of giving the message that its heart beats for the poor. Watch out for possible farm loan waivers as well.
* We will double farmer income in 5 years
* Boost social security and housing security for the poor
* Data advancement to improve farmers
* Adequate credit will be avaliable for the farmers
*Credit for farmer to boost tractor sale
* Model law for contract farming to be adopted
* MNREGA to assests to improve farmers productivity
*Demonetisation seeks to eliminate corruption.
* Tax evasion has become a way of life in our country.
* Demonetisation helps transfer resources from the tax evaders to the government, which will use these for development schemes
* Demonetisation and GST will have epic impact on economy and lives of our people
* Impact of demonetisation not expected to spill over next year
* Surplus liquidity in banking system will decrease the borrowing cost – DUE TO DEMO
* There is drop in economic activity during remonetisation transition
* We have made transition from an informal to a formal economy
* The government is now seen as a trusted custodian of public money
* Sluggish growth has been replaced by robust growth
* Our focus will be on energizing the youth to reap the benefits of growth
* India stands out as a bright spot in world economic stage
* India's deficit has decreased
* Current account deficit decreased to 0.3% of the GDP
* According to IMF India is set to be one of the fastest growing economies in the world
* India has become the 6th largest manufacturer in the world
* We have moved from a discretionary administration to a policy-based administration
* Government focused on creating more job for youths
* Massive campaign on black money.
* Effect on demonetisation wont spell over 2018
* Demonetisation is a bold and decisive measure,
* For many decades tax evasion was a way of life for many
* Positive sign for the coming years
* Merging rail budget with general budget is historic
* Data advancement to improve farmers
* Wil double farmers income in 5 years
* Focus on macro stability as India growing due to macro stability
* Adequate credit will be avaliable for the farmers
*Credit for farmer to boost tractor sale
* Model law for contract farming to be adopted
* MNREGA to assests to improve farmers productivity
* Dairy processing firm to set up
* 100 mini labs will be set up by qualified entrepreneurs
* Issuance of soil health cards to gain momentum
* Integrate farmers who grow fruits and vegetables with agro processing units
* Highest ever allocation for MNREGA. MNREGA allocation Rs 48,000 crore
* Irrigation fund corpus to be 5000 crore
* States to be urged to denotify perishables from APMC
* Nabard Dairy fund corpus to be 8000 crore, initial amount at 2000 cr
* 50,000 GPs to be poverty free by 2019?
* Drought proofing of GPs to be done through pond work in NREGA
* 1 crore houses to be build by 2019
* Will bring 1 Crore house out of poverty
* 100 % rural electrifiaction by 2019
* Empasis on science education and curriculum design
* Innovation fund will be created for secondary education , it will include ICT enabled transsformation.
* Reforms proposed in UGC.
* Colleges will be identified on accredtion.
* outcome based accredition
* Swayam platform launched, students can access courses by best faculty, take test and access academic grades.
* National testing agency will be established which will conduct national level examination to free CBSE etc from holding these exams and relieve them
* Affordable Housing Will be Given Infrastructure Status
* Mahila shakti kendras will be set up at aangnwadi centre nationwide
* 1.5 lakh health centres will be made into health sub-centres
* Sabka saath sabka vikas begins with the girl child and women
* Healthcare High on Agenda
* 25000 PG seats in medicines
* New Rules Regarding Medical Devices Will Be Formulated;
* Will Attract Investment in Sector,
*Will Reduce Cost of the Device
* Govt is giving importance to policies aimed at SC/ST and minorities
* Will reduce cost of life-saving drugs
* 2 news AIIMS in Gujarat and Jharkhand
* Aadhaar based smart cards for seniors
* Airports authority act to be amended to allow monetisation of land,funds to be used for airport upgradation
* Record Infra allocation
* FIPB to be abolioshed
* New FDI policy under consideration
*Computer emergency response to work with financial sector regulators
* Scheme for Dalits to form enterprise
* Allocation for Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana up to Rs 2.44 lakh crore
*Railway to focus on safety
* Dedicated tourism trains
* Mordernisation of raiways corridors
* Clear cut guideloine for safety work
* 500 stations to get lifts, escalators
* Solar power to be used in 2000 stations
* By 2019, bio Toilets will be avaliable in all trains
* New metor railway policy to be announced
* Service charge on e-ticket to be withdrawn
* 500 stations to be made differently abled friendly
* 22% increase in rail budget
* 1.31 lakh crore in railways to be invested in 2017-18
* Rail sanraksha kosh - 1 lakh crore for 5 years for passenger safety
* Unmanned level crossings railways will be eliminated by 2019
* Coach mitra launched - by 2018 all toilets in coaches will have bio toilets
* 2000 km of coastal roads have been identified for development
* To commission 3500 km of railway tracks in 2017-18
Its not March 31, there is a lot of time to present budget. Govt can postpone it: Mallikarjun Kharge #EAhamed— ANI (@ANI_news) February 1, 2017
I think Govt already knew that he had passed away, but they were trying to maybe delay announcement: Mallikarjun Kharge,Congress #EAhamed pic.twitter.com/fa7uXuOY9o— ANI (@ANI_news) February 1, 2017
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge says the Union Budget should be postponed by a day to condole the death of E Ahamed. “Not giving respect to E Ahamed, who was such a senior leader, will be mistake. Budget can be easily postponed for a day... Ahamed’s body is still in Delhi. It’s not proper to go ahead with the Budget... It’s not March 31.There is a lot of time to present the Budget.” Sources in his party had earlier told CNN News that it won’t ask for Budget postponement.
Former Lok Sabha speaker Somnath Chatterjee to CNN-News18’s Sougata Mukhopadhyay: “The convention is to postpone business of the Houses after obituary. But Budget is a very solemn occasion. It is entirely up to the Speaker and the members to decide whether they want to go ahead with the Budget proceedings. My suggestion would be to table the Budget today and declare a holiday on a suitable day later in memory of the departed member. But the final call has to be taken by the Speaker.”
Sources tell CNN-News18 that the House can be adjourned after Budget presentation. “On April 19, 1954, sitting member Jujhar Pal passed away on the day of presentation of the Railway Budget, but the House proceedings were held as scheduled. Similarly on August 31, 1974, sitting MP MB Rana passed away and then speaker GS Dhillon decided not to adjourn the House and Budget was presented. Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister at the time,” a source tells News18.
The Budget is likely to be presented at 11am. After the presentation, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will take questions on Twitter. "I shall be presenting the Union Budget for 2017-18 tomorrow. I shall be happy to respond to your questions which you can send directly to me," Jaitley said in a video message. The questions can be asked on Twitter by using hastag #MyQuestionToFM.
Former parliamentary affairs minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath to CNN-News18’s Marya Shakil: “The precedent and convention in Lok Sabha are very clear that if a sitting member passes away, the House is adjourned as a tribute. Convention and precedents must be closely protected.” Party sources had earlier told News18 that it won’t seek a postponement of Union Budget 2017.
Meanwhile, Ahamed’s family has alleged that the authorities at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where the MP was rushed, refused to allow them to see him. “Doctors told us that he was declared dead at 2.15 am, but we doubt this,” one of them told CNN-News18. News channels in Kerala reported the family had filed a police complaint in this regard. “This is absolutely unethical,” said Ahmed’s daughter Fouzia, herself a doctor. The other IUML MP from Kerala, ET Mohammed Basheer, said not allowing the son and daughter of Ahmed to visit him in his last moments was cruel to say the least.
According to constitutional expert and senior Supreme Court advocate, “Even if a Lok Sabha MP passes away, there is no legal bar to stop the Budget presentation. The House has its own convention and it will be followed accordingly. May be a two-minute silence will be observed, but there will be no change in the Budget presentation schedule."