Budget Session Live: President Calls for Constructive Debate on Simultaneous Polls

President Pranab Mukherjee addressing a joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament on Tuesday.
A pre-budget economic survey was also tabled during the session. On February 1, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present the Union Budget – his fourth budget and perhaps the most challenging one that may look to soften blow of currency ban with tax and other sops as he seeks to revive growth.
Today a new tradition will begin; Budget will be presented earlier and will incorporate Rail Budget, said PM Narendra Modi.
My Govt reiterates committment to fulfil aspirations of its people: President Pranab Mukherjee #BudgetSession— ANI (@ANI_news) January 31, 2017
India ratified Paris agreement on 2nd Oct 2016, thereby sending a strong message of our commitment to combating climate change: President pic.twitter.com/0v6u5PUD8l— ANI (@ANI_news) January 31, 2017
My Govt is committed to combat terrorism, and ensure that perpetrators of these acts are brought to justice: President Pranab Mukherjee— ANI (@ANI_news) January 31, 2017
India has been facing grave challenge of terrorism, threat to global community: President Pranab Mukherjee— ANI (@ANI_news) January 31, 2017
My Government has started the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga #PresidentMukherjee— President of India (@RashtrapatiBhvn) January 31, 2017
Under the BharatNet Project, Optical Fibre Cables now cover over 75,700 Gram Panchayats #PresidentMukherjee— President of India (@RashtrapatiBhvn) January 31, 2017
Creation of vital next-generation infrastructure has received special attention of my government #PresidentMukherjee— President of India (@RashtrapatiBhvn) January 31, 2017
The Ministry of Tourism has identified a thematic circuit for the North East region #PresidentMukherjee— President of India (@RashtrapatiBhvn) January 31, 2017
We are proud of the forces, and the exemplary courage and valour displayed by them: President Pranab Mukherjee #BudgetSession pic.twitter.com/Mi6nv16jXp— ANI (@ANI_news) January 31, 2017
A favourable monsoon supplemented by farmer-oriented schemes has increased acreage and yield of most Kharif crops https://t.co/SMsZMtMPEW pic.twitter.com/FROxOPZ8HQ— moneycontrol (@moneycontrolcom) January 31, 2017
The Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme is yielding encouraging results #PresidentMukherjee— President of India (@RashtrapatiBhvn) January 31, 2017
My government is making Nari Shakti an integral part of our development journey #PresidentMukherjee— President of India (@RashtrapatiBhvn) January 31, 2017
Three crore Kisan Credit Cards will be converted into RUPAY debit cards soon #PresidentMukherjee— President of India (@RashtrapatiBhvn) January 31, 2017
The sown area in the current Rabi season has shown six percent increase in comparison to last year #PresidentMukherjee— President of India (@RashtrapatiBhvn) January 31, 2017
A favourable monsoon supplemented by farmer-oriented schemes has increased the acreage and yield of most Kharif crops #PresidentMukherjee— President of India (@RashtrapatiBhvn) January 31, 2017
My government is guided by the Antyodaya philosophy of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya #PresidentMukherjee— President of India (@RashtrapatiBhvn) January 31, 2017
PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa illustrate strength of our women: President Pranab Mukherjee #RioOlympics— ANI (@ANI_news) January 31, 2017
My Govt is making 'naari shakti' an integral part of our development journey, they deserve equal opportunities: President Pranab Mukherjee— ANI (@ANI_news) January 31, 2017
Swachh Bharat Abhiyan aims to ensure health and sanitation, particularly for the poor, the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana will make clean energy accessible to the poor, 37 percent of the Ujjwala beneficiaries belong to the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes, under Deen Dayal Upadhayay Gram Jyoti Yojana over 11,000 villages have been electrified in a record time, mission Indradhanush commits to vaccinate “every child everywhere” against preventable diseases: President
Under Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana, over Rs. 16000 crore have been made available to SHGs in the current Financial Year: President pic.twitter.com/6wBCOWRyl3— ANI (@ANI_news) January 31, 2017
Close to 13 crore poor have been covered under various social security schemes. To take the banking system to the doorstep of the poor and the unbanked, the Indian postal payment bank has been started. Over Rs 2 lakh crore has been provided through Rs 5.6 crore loans sanctioned under pradhan mantri mudra yojana: Pranab Mukherjee
At the core of all my Govt policies, is the welfare of 'gareeb', 'peedit', 'Dalit', 'vanchhit': President Pranab Mukherjee #Budgetsession— ANI (@ANI_news) January 31, 2017
Congress vice President Rahul Gandhi has reached Parliament pic.twitter.com/QSTjjjUcov— ANI (@ANI_news) January 31, 2017
President Pranab Mukherjee has reached Parliament, will address members of both the houses soon #Budgetsession— ANI (@ANI_news) January 31, 2017
Delhi: President Pranab Mukherjee en route to Parliament, will address members of both the houses shortly #Budgetsession pic.twitter.com/B6Y3Ws6Q3E— ANI (@ANI_news) January 31, 2017
Delhi: President Pranab Mukherjee en route to Parliament pic.twitter.com/9izbaZ9jPl— ANI (@ANI_news) January 31, 2017
Had discussions with parties individually & collectively. Productive & detailed discussion of budget should be done: PM Modi #BudgetSession— ANI (@ANI_news) January 31, 2017
What is the problem I don't understand. Budget is not going to be state specific but it will be for the country. Session is going to start with joint sitting of the house with Presidential Address. There is ample opportunity to discuss. We will have opportunity to discuss and analyze the budget. People want debate, discussion and not disruption: Naidu on Budget
Delhi: Copies of #EconomicSurvey2017 brought to the Parliament #BudgetSession pic.twitter.com/Z0FWPByBH5— ANI (@ANI_news) January 31, 2017
Delhi: Copies of #EconomicSurvey2017 brought to the Parliament pic.twitter.com/vcdMlf9ct2— ANI (@ANI_news) January 31, 2017
India's #Budget2017 to balance growth, fiscal restraint https://t.co/IA49PiBebd pic.twitter.com/YAhRSRtC12— moneycontrol (@moneycontrolcom) January 31, 2017
#BudgetPredictions | Who will be sitting to the left of the Finance Minister when he gives the Budget speech? #Budget2017— moneycontrol (@moneycontrolcom) January 30, 2017
Govt is insisting on presenting budget before elections. Obviously means that they are trying to lure voters: Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress pic.twitter.com/SNcfpHLr9K— ANI (@ANI_news) January 31, 2017
#TopStory Budget session of Parliament to begin today with President Pranab Mukherjee's address to members of both the houses of Parliament.— ANI (@ANI_news) January 31, 2017
