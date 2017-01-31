LIVE NOW
Budget Session Live: President Calls for Constructive Debate on Simultaneous Polls

News18.com | January 31, 2017, 12:09 PM IST
Event Highlights

President Pranab Mukherjee addressing a joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament on Tuesday.

A pre-budget economic survey was also tabled during the session. On February 1, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present the Union Budget – his fourth budget and perhaps the most challenging one that may look to soften blow of currency ban with tax and other sops as he seeks to revive growth.

Today a new tradition will begin; Budget will be presented earlier and will incorporate Rail Budget, said PM Narendra Modi.

Jan 31, 2017 12:07 pm (IST)

J&K affected by terrorism sponsored and supported from across the border says President Pranab Mukherjee


Govt has simplified procedures, repealed obsolete laws and eliminated scope for corruption: President Pranab


India has been facing grave challenge of terrorism, threat to global community: President Pranab Mukherjee


My Govt is thankful to the GST council for working to resolve the outstanding issues: President Pranab Mukherjee


My Govt welcomes constructive debate on simultaneous conduct of elections to Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies: President


India launched 8 operational missions covering meteorological, navigation, earth observation & communication satellites: President Mukherjee


The National Civil Aviation Policy, will give a major boost to air connectivity in the smaller cities and towns: President Mukherjee


BHIM App is a tribute to Dr. Ambedkar. Payments apps usher in a technological revolution in India: President Pranab Mukherjee 


Infrastructure projects in the past year have resulted in 73,000 km roads built in rural areas and air connectivity for small cities: President Mukherjee


North East is our gateway for trade and communication with South East Asia: President Mukherjee


All government policies are unifying for the benefit of the nation: President Mukherjee


Through the Stand-Up India initiative, the govt plans to empower over 2-and-a-half lakh SCs, STs and women entrepreneurs, says President.


The government is committed to social and economic equality for the deprived and disempowered sections as enshrined in the Constitution, says Mukherjee


Pradhan Mantri YUVA Yojana launched for promoting entrepreneurship education and training amongst 7 lakh students: President Mukherjee


National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme has been launched with a budget outlay of Rs. Ten thousand crore: President Mukherjee


With motto of “Har Haath ko Hunar”, my govt has taken several steps for skilling youth & improving their employability: President Mukherjee


The revision of Maternity Benefit Act will support pregnant women at the workplace: President Mukherjee


Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan will provide comprehensive ante-natal care to all pregnant women: President Mukherjee


Our women deserve equal opportunity: President Mukherjee


Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana expanded ambit of risk-coverage, doubled sum insured & facilitated lowest-ever premium: President


My Government has taken various steps to transform the lives of our farmers: President Mukherjee


37 per cent of 1.5 crore beneficiaries of Ujjwala scheme to provide free LPG cylinder to the poor, belong to the SC/ST category: President


Higher technical education more affordable and accessible for youth from lower economic backgrounds: president pranab


