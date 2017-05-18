Union Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave Passes Away at 60

New Delhi: Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave passed away on Thursday morning soon after he was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted the news on his verified account.

Absolutely shocked by the sudden demise of my friend & a very respected colleague, Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave ji. My condolences. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 18, 2017

Anil Madhav Dave ji will be remembered as a devoted public servant. He was tremendously passionate towards conserving the environment. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 18, 2017

I was with Anil Madhav Dave ji till late last evening, discussing key policy issues. This demise is a personal loss. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 18, 2017

Dave, whose interests included working for the conservation of Narmada River and being an amateur pilot, was 60 years old.

He was born in Ujjain and joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in his youth. He was deputed to the Bharatiya Janata Party before the Madhya Pradesh elections in 2003. He was appointed the Minister of State (MoS) independent charge of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on July 5 last year.

A prolific writer, he penned nine books in Hindi that reflected his varied interests, including conservation of the Narmada River and freedom fighter Chandrasekhar Azad. His books have been translated to Marathi, Malayalam, Gujarati and Kannada. He also wrote a book in English named Beyond Copenhagen.

Some of his other books are: Yes I Can, So Can We; Creation to Cremation; Rafting Through a Civilization: A Travelogue; Shatabdi ke Paanch Kaale Panne; Sambhal Ke Rehna Apne Ghar Me Chhupe Hue Gaddaron Se; Mahanayak Chandrashekhar Azad; Roti Aur Kamal ki Kahani and Samagra Gram Vikas.

Dave was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in 2009 and was currently in his second term in the Upper House of Parliament. Beyond party politics, Dave was a multifaceted personality. He expressed an opposition to big dams and an admiration for Tripura’s CPI (M) chief minister Manik Sarkar for his “simplicity”.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi condoled the news of his death. "Shocked by his sudden demise," Gandhi said adding that Dave was a soft spoken and gentle human being. "He will be fondly remembered for his humble personality," she added. Gandhi also conveyed her condolences to members of Dave's family as well as his admirers and supporters.

Dave was as much an activist as a politician — he once walked the length of the Narmada river in the memory of Chandrasekhar Azad from its source to its mouth — and flew a Cessna plane over it. As an MP he was part of several Parliamentary Committees, including Chairmanship of the Select Committee on The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, Select Committee on The Real Estate (Regulations & Development) Bill and the Select Committee on The Coal Mines (Special Provision) Bill.

Dave’s cabinet colleagues also expressed condolences on Twitter.

Deeply shocked & saddened by demise of my colleague, Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave ji. May God render peace to the departed soul. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) May 18, 2017

Absolutely shocked to hear about Anil Daveji's demise. Soft spoken,passionate about environment, literature, culture, he was always kind. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 18, 2017

“His smiling demeanour, pat on the back when things got rough, his encouraging words will be sorely missed (sic),” Irani said.

Deeply shocked and saddened at the sudden demise of my dear colleague,Anil Madhav Dave ji.My sincere condolences — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) May 18, 2017