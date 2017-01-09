Union Home Secretary Reviews Security in Poll-bound Punjab

New Delhi: Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi on Monday reviewed the security arrangements in poll-bound Punjab.

DGP and Chief Secretary of Punjab along with top officers of MHA were present in the meeting.

A source said that the meeting discussed the possibility of Pakistan’s intelligence agency, ISI, inciting communal passion to disturb peace in the state. “Desecration of religious texts and subsequent tension could be one of the methods used to disturb harmony,” an officer in the know of the security review told CNN News18.

Punjab was disturbed for almost six months after the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib in Faridkot and other areas of Punjab.

The Central Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating the case, has announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for any information on the culprits, but has got no lead so far.

In another such case in Malerkotla, Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Delhi, Naresh Yadav, was arrested on charges of sacrilege and conspiracy.

A year after the terror attack on Pathankot airbase, the Union government does not want to take any chances and has asked the state administration to be alert. Paramilitary forces have also been put at the disposal of the state administration and the Election Commission.​