GET APP News18 APP
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Union Minister Climbs Tree to Place Phone Call in Rajasthan

News18.com

Updated: June 5, 2017, 2:34 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Union Minister Climbs Tree to Place Phone Call in Rajasthan
The video was shared widely on social media.

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of a Digital India received a reality check on Monday when Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal was forced to climb a tree to receive cell phone reception near his constituency, Bikaner.

The Minister of State for Finance was visiting Dholiya village, 80 km from Bikaner, to listen to the grievances of local residents. While listening to one such complainer over the healthcare facilities, Meghwal reportedly attempted to call the official in-charge. He, however, was unable to get through due to poor mobile connectivity. The locals then suggested to the minister that he may get connectivity at a higher altitude.

The minister was then forced to climb the tree and was finally able to talk to the official. He then promised the villagers that he would also look into concerns of poor mobile connectivity in the region and ensure that a cell phone is installed within three months.

The video of the minister climbing the tree was widely shared on social media platforms.

First Published: June 5, 2017, 2:19 PM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.