Union Minister Climbs Tree to Place Phone Call in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of a Digital India received a reality check on Monday when Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal was forced to climb a tree to receive cell phone reception near his constituency, Bikaner.

The Minister of State for Finance was visiting Dholiya village, 80 km from Bikaner, to listen to the grievances of local residents. While listening to one such complainer over the healthcare facilities, Meghwal reportedly attempted to call the official in-charge. He, however, was unable to get through due to poor mobile connectivity. The locals then suggested to the minister that he may get connectivity at a higher altitude.

#WATCH Union MoS Finance Arjun Ram Meghwal climbs a ladder to talk on the phone in Rajasthan's Bikaner pic.twitter.com/S88cdZ5wzy — ANI (@ANI_news) June 4, 2017

The minister was then forced to climb the tree and was finally able to talk to the official. He then promised the villagers that he would also look into concerns of poor mobile connectivity in the region and ensure that a cell phone is installed within three months.

The video of the minister climbing the tree was widely shared on social media platforms.