University Action Not to Blame for Rohith Vemula Suicide, Says Panel Report

A Centre-constituted panel has reached the conclusion that University of Hyderabad student Rohith Vemula committed suicide because of personal reasons and not his expulsion from the hostel.The report, made public on Tuesday, said: “His suicide note is on the record which shows that Rohith Vemula had his own problems and was not happy with worldly affairs…. He was frustrated for the reasons best known to him. He did not blame anybody for his suicide.”The report, by former Allahabad high court judge Justice AK Roopanwal, also said that then HRD minister Smriti Irani and BJP leader Bandaru Dattareya were not responsible for Vemula’s suicide.Rohith Vemula, a PhD student, committed suicide by hanging himself in a hostel room on the campus in 2016 after alleged caste-based discrimination, triggering protests across India.Vemula and four of his Dalit friends were suspended by the university and expelled from the hostel following a clash with an ABVP leader. Protesters alleged that the action was taken at the behest of BJP leaders and Union ministers."If he would have been angry with the decision of the university, certainly either he would have written in specific words or would have indicated in this regard. But he did not do the same. It shows that the circumstances prevailing in the university at that time were not the reasons for committing the suicide," the report said.It also said Vemula was not a Dalit by caste.The report was submitted to the HRD Ministry in August last year and made public on Tuesday.