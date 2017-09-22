University Of Calcutta B.A. B.Sc. Part 2 (Honours / Major) 2017 Exam Results Declared
The results for BA/BSc/BCom Part-III General exams was declared on August 31st while the results for Honors and Major were declared on June 23rd, 2017.
The University of Calcutta had earlier released the results of Bachelor of Commerce (Honors) Part - II exams on September 20th, 2017.
Calcutta University B.A. / B.Sc. Part 2 Results 2017 have been declared by the University of Calcutta on its official website - wbresults.nic.in. The University of Calcutta had conducted the honors and major exams for Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) and Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) Part -II in the month of March 2017. The varsity has uploaded the Provisional Pre-publication Status of marks today at 2 PM on its official website.
Candidates who had appeared for BA and BSc Part 2 exams can follow the instructions below to check their results.
How to Check Calcutta University B.A. / B.Sc. Part 2 Results 2017?
Step 1: Visit the Official website - wbresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on B.A/B.Sc. Part-II (Honours & Major) Examination, 2017
Step 3: It will take you to wbresults.nic.in/curesult/cures_ba_bsc_hons.htm
Step 4: Enter your Roll Number (excluding hyphens) and click on Submit
Step 5: Download your Result and take a Print Out for further reference
The University of Calcutta had earlier released the results of Bachelor of Commerce (Honors) Part - II exams on September 20th, 2017. The results for BA/BSc/BCom Part-III General exams was declared on August 31st while the results for Honors and Major were declared on June 23rd, 2017.
Established in the year 1857, the University of Calcutta was one of the first few Universities set up by the East India Company in India. At present, the University of Calcutta enjoys the status of a State University located at Kolkata, West Bengal.
Informally known as Calcutta University, CU is Five Star University and is recognized as the "Centre with Potential for Excellence" by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).
