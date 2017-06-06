GET APP News18 APP
Unmoved by Criticism, Mallya Says Will Continue to Attend India Matches

Updated: June 6, 2017, 10:51 AM IST
TV cameras spotted a suited Vijay Mallya, basking in the sun, sitting in the VIP stand and enjoying the India-Pakistan clash at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham, England. (Photo: CNN-News 18 TV grab)

New Delhi: Unperturbed by the criticism over his attendance at the India-Pakistan cricket match in Birmingham, absconding liquor baron Vijay Mallya has tweeted that he would attend all matches played by India.

In the tweet, Mallya also took on the Indian media for “sensational” coverage.

Mallya had fled to London in March 2016 after being pursued for recovery of Rs 8,191 crore he owed a consortium of 13 Indian banks by his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines. The businessman, known for his flamboyant lifestyle was arrested and granted bail in London last month. He faces an extradition hearing on June 13.

On Sunday, he was seen sitting in the stands at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham enjoying the ICC Champions Trophy match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan.

First Published: June 6, 2017, 10:48 AM IST
