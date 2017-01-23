Unsung Heroes to Share the Spotlight This Year at Padma Awards

New Delhi: The theme of the prestigious Padma awards this year seems to be ‘Unsung Heroes’. For, apart from well-known names like PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik and P Gopichand, the awardees will include accomplished personalities who have done stellar work in their field, but are not popular names yet.

On top of the list is 75-year-old Sukri Bommagowda, known as the nightingale of the Halakki Vokkaliga tribes. Vokkaligas are one of the three aboriginals of Uttara Kannada district.

“In keeping with the promise of recognising the hidden talent in India, this year's Padma list will feature more 'unsung heroes’ than popular names," an official told CNN News18.

Imrat Khan, a folk singer from West Bengal, and a 70-year-old IITian from Madhya Pradesh who has devoted his life to social work are some others who will be awarded.