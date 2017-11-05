UP Anti-Terror Squad Arrests Suspected ISIS Terrorist From Mumbai Airport

A suspected ISIS terrorist, Abu Zaid, was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) on Saturday from Mumbai Airport on his arrival from Saudi Arabia."Riyadh resident, Abu Zaid, a suspected ISIS terrorist was arrested by the ATS team from Mumbai Airport yesterday(Saturday) after he came from Saudi Arabia," said the PTI report quoting ADG (Law and order) Anand Kumar as saying.Kumar told reporters in Lucknow that Zaid was residing in Riyadh and formed a social media group to allegedly radicalise youths and lure them to ISIS. "He will be brought to Lucknow on a transit remand and will be produced in the court. We will take him in police custody for interrogating him," he added.In April, the ATS had arrested four suspected ISIS terrorist Umar alias Nazim, Ghazi Baba alias Muzammil, Mufti alias Faizan and Jakawan alias Eihtesham. Zaid's name had cropped up during interrogation."They used to talk via an application on the Internet and Zaid was their ideologue," the ADG said.(With PTI inputs)