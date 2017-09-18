Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a ‘Samwaad’ programme with Muslim women on Friday and the UP government has issued a directive to all madrassas in Varanasi to make arrangements so that these women attend the event.According to a PTI report, in the letter addressed to all aided and non-aided madrassas of Varanasi, district minority welfare officer Vijay Pratap Yadav said, "On September 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a 'Samwaad' programme with women from the minority community at the DLW auditorium".The September 15 letter, however, has evoked protests from madrassa teachers."On that day, the responsibility of ferrying women audience to the programme venue is assigned to you," the order said. It is further mentioned in the letter that the auditorium has a capacity of 700.It has also asked all of these madrassas to ferry at least 25 women each to the event.General Secretary of the Teachers' Association Madaris Arabia, Deewan Sahab Zama, said that the madrassas had been assigned a task that should have been given to BJP workers.He demanded that the order be withdrawn. The PM is on a two-day visit to Varanasi from September 22.