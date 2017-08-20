UP ATS Finds 'No Evidence' to Back Terror Angle in Utkal Express Derailment

: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-terror Squad on Sunday said that there was "no tangible evidence" to back any terror angle in the Utkal Express derailment in which 23 people lost their lives, and more than 150 sustained injuries.The fatal accident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district at 5:45 on Saturday evening and the Uttar Pradesh government rushed the ATS team, suspecting "foul play".Anand Kumar, the Additional Director General, Law and Order UP, said: "The ATS team working on the ground zero has found no evidence so far." Kumar added that the ATS team was still in contact with the railway safety officers.Earlier in the day, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu directed the Railway Board to fix responsibility on "prima facie evidence by the end of day" into the derailment of the Utkal Express near Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh.The minister said he was monitoring the situation closely and that restoration of tracks was his top priority.The minister, who has been keeping a close tab on the situation, directed senior officials and medical personnel to provide assistance to injured passengers and all possible help to relatives of affected passengers.The minister also announced Rs 3.5 lakh compensation for families of those who lost their lives, Rs 50,000 for the seriously injured and Rs 25,000 for those who received minor injuries.An FIR has been registered into the tragedy against unknown persons under various sections of the IPC, including 304A (death due to negligence).The train was coming from Puri in Odisha and going to Haridwar in Uttarakhand, normally a journey of about 36 hours.