UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2017 Likely to be Declared This Week on upresults.nic.in

New Delhi: The Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh, also known as Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to declare the results of Class 10 and Class 12 in the first week of June.

Around 34,04,571 students appeared for Uttar Pradesh Board 10th exams while Over 26,24,681 appeared for the UP Board Class 12 Exam this year.

The UP board Class 10 and UP board class 12 exams were conducted from March 16 – April 1, 2017.

However, an official update on the same is yet to come from the board.

The UP board Class 10th and Class 12 Results 2017 will be available on official websites upmspresults.up.nic.in and upresults.nic.in.

Steps to check the UP board Class 10 and Class 12 results 2017:

- Log on to official website upmspresults.up.nic.in or upresults.nic.in

- Click on Link Class 10th Results 2017 or Class 12 Results 2017

- Enter your roll number and other details in the fields provided

- Click to submit

- Download the UP Board Class 10 Results 2017 or UP Board Class 12 Results 2017 and take a printout for future reference

To check the UP Board Class 10 Results 2017 and UP Board Class 12 Results 2017 students can also visit results.nic.in, indiaresults.com and examresults.net websites.

Students can get the UP Board Class 10 Results 2017 and UP Board Class 12 Results 2017 on Mobile via SMS.

SMS - UP10<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

SMS - UP12<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

For the academic year 2015-2016, about 37,49,977 students had appeared for the UP Class 10th Exam and the overall pass percentage was 93.73%.

Last year 30,71,892 students appeared for Intermediate examination and overall pass percentage was 83.50% .

For any new notification, the students can check their official website upmsp.edu.in.