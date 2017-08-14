UP Board Class 10th Compartment Results 2017 Published on upmsp.edu.in

The UP Board Class 10th Compartmental Exam Results 2017 have been announced by the Board of High School and Intermediate Education, Uttar Pradesh also known as Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on its official website - upmsp.edu.in. Candidates who had appeared for the improvement examination can check their results on the official website by following the instructions given below:: Visit the official website of UP Board - upmsp.edu.in: Click on the link “U.P. Board High School (Class X) Compartment / Improvement Results 2017”: Enter your 7-digit Roll Number and Security Code: Download the Result and take a Print Out for future referenceApproximately 34000 students had appeared in the UP Board Class 10th main exams conducted in March this year. The main examination results were published on 9th of June 2017. The overall pass percentage for the examination was 81.8%. The compartment and improvement examination were conducted from 19th June 2017 to 10th July 2017 at various centers across the state of Uttar Pradesh. The practical tests were held from 10th July 2017 to 20th July 2017.The UP Board will issue mark sheets with updated results to the students who have successfully passed the UP Board Class 10th Compartment Results 2017.The Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh was established in 1921 at Allahabad, UP. It is a state government administered autonomous examining authority for the Standard X (or secondary school level examination) and Standard XII (or inter college level examination) of Uttar Pradesh. The examination for the 10th and 12th standard is called the High school examination and Intermediate examination respectively. The High school and Intermediate examinations are conducted annually all over the state of Uttar Pradesh.