UP Board Exam 2018: Date Sheet of Class 10th & 12th Expected Today at upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Examination 2018 Datesheet of Class 10th and 12th is expected to be released on Friday by the Uttar Pradesh (UP) Education Board on its official website - upmsp.edu.in.As per the reports, the UP Board Class 10th and 12th exams are set to start from 6th February 2018. The UP government had planned to insert NCERT pattern in UP board examinations to bring UP board students to the level of CBSE students. As per the Deputy Chief Minister of UP, Dinesh Sharma, “Earlier, UP Board students used to get nothing more than 60 per cent. After the new study pattern that will be introduced from next academic session, these students will also be able to secure 90 per cent marks like their counterparts in other states”.The minister also added that the education department is gearing for stricter measures to ensure no cheating and timely completion of examination. “Moreover, strict measures will be taken to curb cheating and the examinations would be wrapped up within a month,” said Sharma.The Deputy CM shared the UP Government's plans to curb cheating, “School managements will not be allowed within 200 meters of exam centres and papers will be written under CCTV watch. A joint team of police, civil administration and education department officials will supervise the entire process.”As per reports, 34, 04,571 students had appeared for Class 10th exam and 26, 24,681 students had appeared for Class 12th exam last year.Dinesh Sharma also shared that even after the strict measures to curb cheating, if any school is observed for using unlawful means, then it will be derecognized by the board, "Even after that if cheating case surfaces from a school, it will be barred from becoming an examination centre and steps will be taken to derecognise it. We are committed towards ensuring fair examinations."As soon as the date sheet is released by the UP board, students can download it from official website - upmsp.edu.in.