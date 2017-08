UP BTC Merit List 2017 Expected Soon at - upbasiceduboard.gov.in

The UP BTC Merit list 2017 is expected to be released soon by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board on its official website upbasiceduboard.gov.in. The candidates who will make it to the Uttar Pradesh Basic Training Certificate (BTC) merit list will be able to take admission for Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) in various government and private education institutions in the state of Uttar Pradesh.Once the Merit List is published, the candidates who had applied for UP BTC 2017 can check their names and result by following the instructions given below:Step1: Visit the official website of UP BTC – upbasiceduboard.gov.in Step 2: Click on the url “Click Here For D. El. Ed (B.T.C) – 2017”Step 3: Another page will open, click on UP BTC Merit listStep 4: Enter your details and Click submitStep 5: Download the List and save it for further referenceUttar Pradesh Basic Education Board is at last stage of its admission process for UP BTC 2017. The application process for D.El.Ed BTC 2017 was closed on August 21st 2017. The UP Basic Education Board has approximately 81500 seats in government institutions as well as private colleges, combined.Rank Dates Seat Allotment Results1-40000 28-30 Aug 2017 31 Aug 201740001 - 100000 1-4 Sep 2017 5 Sep 2017100001-190000 6-9 Sep 2017 11 Sep 2017190001- 300000 12-15 Sep 2017 16 Sep 2017The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board has notified that the classes for Diploma in Elementary Education will commence from 12th October 2017. The candidates can refer to the official notification here:http://upbasiceduboard.gov.in/transfer/Manuals_BTC2016/GENERALGUIDELINES_2017.pdf