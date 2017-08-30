UP BTC Merit List 2017 Expected Soon at - upbasiceduboard.gov.in
The candidates who will make it to the Uttar Pradesh Basic Training Certificate (BTC) merit list will be able to take admission for Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) in various government and private education institutions in the state of Uttar Pradesh.
Screenshot taken from the official website upbasiceduboard.gov.in
The UP BTC Merit list 2017 is expected to be released soon by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board on its official website upbasiceduboard.gov.in.
Once the Merit List is published, the candidates who had applied for UP BTC 2017 can check their names and result by following the instructions given below:
How to Check UP BTC Merit List 2017?
Step1: Visit the official website of UP BTC – upbasiceduboard.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the url “Click Here For D. El. Ed (B.T.C) – 2017”
Step 3: Another page will open, click on UP BTC Merit list
Step 4: Enter your details and Click submit
Step 5: Download the List and save it for further reference
Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board is at last stage of its admission process for UP BTC 2017. The application process for D.El.Ed BTC 2017 was closed on August 21st 2017. The UP Basic Education Board has approximately 81500 seats in government institutions as well as private colleges, combined.
Candidates can refer to the below counseling schedule UP BTC 2017:
Rank Dates Seat Allotment Results
1-40000 28-30 Aug 2017 31 Aug 2017
40001 - 100000 1-4 Sep 2017 5 Sep 2017
100001-190000 6-9 Sep 2017 11 Sep 2017
190001- 300000 12-15 Sep 2017 16 Sep 2017
The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board has notified that the classes for Diploma in Elementary Education will commence from 12th October 2017. The candidates can refer to the official notification here:
http://upbasiceduboard.gov.in/transfer/Manuals_BTC2016/GENERALGUIDELINES_2017.pdf
