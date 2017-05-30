UP CM Yogi Adityanath Meets Babri Accused Before Hearing

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath met senior Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) members on Tuesday before the leaders, all of whom are accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case, headed to a special CBI court in Lucknow.

The CM met LK Advani, Union minister Uma Bharti and Murli Manohar Joshi along with other nine accused in the case. A special CBI court will be framing charges against twelve people for allegedly conspiring to raze down the 16th century Babri Mosque.

Those asked to appear before the court include Advani, Joshi, Bharti, Sadhvi Rithambara, Vishnu Hari Dalmai, Vinay Katiyar, Ram Vilas Vedanti, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Mahant Dharamdas, Champat Rai Bansal, Baikunth Lal Sharma and Shiv Sena leader Satish Pradhan. The leaders are expected to move an application for bail and also extend all legal formalities when charges are framed against them.

The CBI special court had summoned them after a Supreme Court ordered prosecution of the senior leaders for criminal conspiracy. After receiving the summons, Vedanti, Mahant Gopal Das, Mahant Dharamdas, Bansal and Sharma had appeared before the court on May 20 for bail, which was granted by the court.

The Supreme Court had on April 19 ordered prosecution of LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti, and other accused for criminal conspiracy in the politically sensitive Babri Masjid demolition case. It had also ordered day-to-day trial to be concluded in two years.

The top court had called the destruction of the medieval-era monument a 'crime' which shook the 'secular fabric of the Constitution' while allowing the CBI's plea seeking restoration of criminal conspiracy charge against the four BJP leaders, including Vinay Katiyar, and others.