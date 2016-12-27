UP CM Sanctions Rs 20 Lakh Each for Families of Two Journalists
File Image of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Picture courtesy: Getty Images)
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has sanctioned a financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh each for the families of two journalists who died in the state this year.
Financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh each has been sanctioned for the family members of Basant Srivastava (Lucknow) and Harish Chandra Mahaur (Mathura), who had died this year, an official spokesman said on Tuesday.
Thanking the chief minister for the assistance, President UP accredited correspondent committee, Hemant Tiwari said that the committee had on December 22 requested him for the same.
He said chief minister has been requested to formulate a policy for providing financial assistance to the journalists' families in case of their untimely death.
From Our Network
- UP Assembly Election 2017: Samajwadi Party to go solo, announce candidates for 325 seats- FirstPost
- Fall of the Soviet Union: 25 years since one of the biggest events in world history- FirstPost
- Importance of balanced diet: Excess iron in the body is a risk factor in coronary heart disease- FirstPost
Recommended For You
- exclusive interviewMS Dhoni Behind Jharkhand's Success: Nadeem and Kishan
- exclusive interviewScientific Approach and Unity Behind Success: Hockey Coach Harendra
- Partner ContentThis Virat Kohli Video Will Inspire You To Make A #BoldMove
- Too Cool!Dangal Daughters Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra Are Just Like Any Of Us
- ROBUST POWERHOUSELenovo K6 Note Review: Its Battery Life is the USP