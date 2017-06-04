UP Cop Arrested For Misbehaving With Teen Girl as Video Goes Viral

Mainpuri: A constable posted at Karhal Gate police outpost was on Sunday arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a teenage girl last month, the police said.

The 16-year-old girl had gone to the police outpost on May 25 to enquire about a case when the policeman misbehaved with her.

The incident was also recorded on a mobile phone, they said. The clipping went viral on social media following which the state government ordered strict action against the constable.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh S said Constable Ishwari Prasad was arrested after an FIR was lodged against him at Mainpuri Police Station on charges on outraging the modesty of a woman.

“The accused has been booked under various sections including POCSO ACT. He has also been suspended,” spokesman Director General of Police (DGP) Rahul Srivastava said in Lucknow.