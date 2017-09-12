UP CPAT 2017 Application Form has been released by the University of Lucknow on its official website - lkouniv.ac.in.The Lucknow University had released an official notification regarding the online admissions to BUMS, BAMS and BHMS 2017-18 Programmes in which it clearly stated that the admissions process is going to be via online only.The Lucknow University had released an official notification regarding the online admissions to BUMS, BAMS and BHMS 2017-18 Programmes in which it clearly stated that the admissions process is going to be via online only and candidates seeking admissions in the same can register for Uttar Pradesh Combined Pre-AYUSH Test (UP CPAT) 2017 from September 12th 2017. The last date to apply for UP CPAT 2017 is September 25th 2017. Candidates who are eligible can register online by following the instructions given below:: Visit the official website: Click on 'CPAT 2017' tab at the centre of the page: It will take you to http://www.cpatup2017.in/ and the application process is divided into two steps viz Registration and Form Submission and Step Two: Fee Submission and Download. Click on 'CLICK TO PROCEED': Enter the required details and pay fee online: Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future referenceCandidates need to furnish their Aadhaar Card details alongwith a valid mobile number and email id, scanned copy of latest photograph, signature and right-thumb impression. Also, the candidates need to pay a registration fee of Rs 2000 (Rs 1000 for SC/ST). The fee is acceptable through net banking, debit card and credit card only.The University of Lucknow will be organising the Uttar Pradesh Combined Pre-AYUSH Test (UP CPAT 2017) on October 4th 2017 in the afternoon shift of 1 PM to 4 PM in various centres across the state of Uttar Pradesh. Candidates will be able to download the admit card for the same on 29th September 2017.Candidates can refer to the online notification at the below url: http://lkouniv.ac.in/pdf/circular_080917.pdf