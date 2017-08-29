GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
UP Decides to End Interview in Govt Jobs in Group B, C, D Categories

Keeping in mind the system followed by the Government of India, the decision was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

PTI

Updated:August 29, 2017, 11:25 PM IST
File photo of UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Getty Images)
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday decided to end the process of holding interview for selection of candidates for the government jobs in all the non-gazetted posts of Group B, C and D categories.

The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"Keeping in mind the system followed by the Government of India, it has been decided to end the interview process for the government jobs in all non-gazetted posts of Group B, Group C and Group D," an official statement said.

The UP Cabinet also decided to fix the support price of common variety of paddy at Rs 1,550 per quintal, and Rs 1,590 per quintal for grade-A paddy.

Apart from these, the boundary of the Aligarh Nagar Nigam will be expanded, also the decision was taken to increase the boundary of nagar panchayat BHawari in Kaushambi district, and upgrade it.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to construction of Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan in Ghaziabad to facilitate pilgrims of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, Sindhiu Darshan Yatra and Chaardhaam Yatra, the official statement said.
