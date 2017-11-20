UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Says Won’t Allow Padmavati Release Without Cuts

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Keshav Prasad Maurya, has jumped into the ongoing controversy around Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmavati’ by announcing that he will not let it release in the state until the controversial scenes are removed.Apparently calling Alauddin Khalji a Mughal, Maurya told a gathering in Hamirpur on Sunday that Rani Pamini was a legendary figure and should be depicted correctly.“The legendary queen had sacrificed her life instead of surrendering before the Mughals and made a place for herself in the history. Islamic invaders created a lot of mayhem in the country. The 'Rani' burnt herself alive in 'Jauhar' for her 'satitva' (pride) and dignity,” he said.“As I am also the entertainment tax minister, hence in my capacity I can say that we will not let the movie be released in Uttar Pradesh unless its controversial portions are chopped off from the movie,” he added.Padmavati has been facing protests by several Rajput groups, including the Karni Sena, for allegedly “distorting” historical facts. The controversy took an ugly turn earlier when Karni Sena leaders threatened to cut off Deepika Padukone’s nose.Earlier, the UP government had asked Centre to defer the release of the movie on December 1 as it could cause a serious law and order situation in the state. In a letter written to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, the UP government said that law and order situation in the state may be affected on the film release as the counting of votes for municipal elections is also scheduled on the same date, coinciding with the festival of Barawafat.The release of Deepika Padukone-starrer Padmavati was voluntarily deferred by the producers Viacom18 on Sunday, a day after Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje urged the Centre to ensure it is not released without “necessary” changes. In a statement, Viacom18 said it has “voluntarily” decided to defer the film’s December 1 release, adding that the revised date would be announced in “due course”.The movie features Deepika Padukone as legendary Rajput queen Rani Padmini, Shahid Kapoor as her husband Rawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Delhi Sultanate ruler Alauddin Khalji.