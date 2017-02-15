UP Elections 2017: Polling Ends For 2nd Phase, 65% Turnout Recorded Till 5 pm

Feb 15, 2017 1:27 pm (IST)

* I promise you develpoment for all the love you have given me.

* I want to share my happiness with them

* You all must be very well aware of the fact that India is touching one milestone afetr another

* Hails ISRO's 104 satellite launch. He says what they have done should be written in golden letters.

* Scientist did commendable job.

* BJP sweeped all the dirt from Maharashtra.

* Asks Government is for the rich or poor?