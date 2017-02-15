UP Elections 2017: Polling Ends For 2nd Phase, 65% Turnout Recorded Till 5 pm

Polling for 67 constituencies spread across 11 districts in Uttar Pradesh ends on Wednesday. Till 5pm 65.5% voting percentage has been recorded in the state and the counting is still on, says Election Commission.
Feb 15, 2017 6:55 pm (IST)
Cash worth Rs 16.52 crores, 3.29 lakh litre liquor, 1.9 kg gold and drugs worth Rs 1.16 crore seized during UP elections: Vijay Dev, Election Commission
Feb 15, 2017 6:49 pm (IST)
65.5% voting has been recorded in the second phase of Uttar Pradesh elections till 5 pm and the counting is still on, says Election Commission
Feb 15, 2017 6:31 pm (IST)
60 percent voter turnout recorded in the second phase of UP Polls till 4 pm
Feb 15, 2017 6:20 pm (IST)
Taking a dig at PM Modi's demonetisation move and BSP Chief Mayawati, Dimple says that Centre has made people stand in queues whereas 'buaji' queued up the elephants
Feb 15, 2017 6:03 pm (IST)
UP CM Akhilesh Yadav's wife and Kannauj MP Dimple Yadav shares stage with Aparna Yadav, says Samajwadi Party believes in doing work
Feb 15, 2017 5:35 pm (IST)
Maulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-laws Dimple Yadav and Aparna Yadav hold joint public meeting in Lucknow
Feb 15, 2017 5:09 pm (IST)
Mulayam Singh Yadav rakes up Babri issue. “We were forced to fire at people and we were bound to protect Babri Masjid. It was a very sad moment for us,” he says.
Feb 15, 2017 4:47 pm (IST)
Uttar Pradesh records 54.27 percent voter turnout till 3 pm in second phase of polling
Feb 15, 2017 2:25 pm (IST)
Uttar Pradesh abbreviation UP may be read as "up", but everything is "down" in the state: PM
Feb 15, 2017 2:19 pm (IST)
PM Modi shows confidence that in UP BJP will form government and will do whatever they can for the welfare of people
Feb 15, 2017 2:15 pm (IST)
SP government is discriminating on the basis of caste. Recruitment is done on the basis of caste, alleges Modi
Feb 15, 2017 2:14 pm (IST)
People should get job according to merit or not: PM Modi
Feb 15, 2017 2:13 pm (IST)
There is casteism everywhere is UP, says PM Modi
Feb 15, 2017 2:12 pm (IST)
In UP be it farmers related issue, women security, road and development or be it any other issue all have reached its bottom rock: PM Modi
Feb 15, 2017 2:09 pm (IST)
PM Modi recalls Chaudhary Charan Singh, Atal Bihari Bajpayee and talks about the how they worked for the development of the nation
Feb 15, 2017 2:06 pm (IST)
To save UP from scams and insufficient development, BJP is the only hope, Says Modi
Feb 15, 2017 2:06 pm (IST)
If any of these parties come into power then do you think anything will be left in the state: Modi
Feb 15, 2017 2:04 pm (IST)
Why was Congress silent on scam of Mayawati, questions Modi
Feb 15, 2017 2:04 pm (IST)
Congress, Samajwadi Party, BSP can't compete with BJP, Says PM ... We should understand the game plan of these 3 parties carefully: PM Modi
Feb 15, 2017 2:00 pm (IST)
Will ensure that farm loans are waived off as soon as we form government in UP, says PM Modi
Feb 15, 2017 1:59 pm (IST)
Loans of small farmer will be waived if BJP comes to power in UP: PM Modi
Feb 15, 2017 1:58 pm (IST)
What 'samajwad' (socialism) is this, it is nothing but betrayal of poor; even scams in orphanages in UP: PM Modi
Feb 15, 2017 1:58 pm (IST)
Uttar Pradesh government is family centric. They dont care about the condition of poor: PM Modi
Feb 15, 2017 1:55 pm (IST)
Onion, Potatoes and Garlic will be bought with Minimum support price if BJP comes to power: PM Modi
Feb 15, 2017 1:54 pm (IST)
I will appreciate the manifesto created by the BJP government, says PM Modi
Feb 15, 2017 1:53 pm (IST)
Central assistance for foodgrains not reaching poor as UP govt not interested in accepting it; SP govt is anti-poor, says PM
Feb 15, 2017 1:52 pm (IST)
We have taken measures in the medical sector for benefiting the poor: PM
Feb 15, 2017 1:49 pm (IST)
UP government schools have a shortage of 50 percent teachers.... UP government has failed to prove too good education people.... says PM Modi
Feb 15, 2017 1:46 pm (IST)
PM ask Samajwadi Party why they failed to give a detailed report of below poverty line
Feb 15, 2017 1:44 pm (IST)
I will return your love with interest: PM Modi
Feb 15, 2017 1:42 pm (IST)
* SP-Cong alliance will shatter your dreams, PM Narendra Modi tells election rally in UP's Kannauj
* Opposition played all types of games in the last three months raking up issues like demonetisation and surgical strikes
* UP govt led by Akhilesh siphoning off money sent by Centre
Feb 15, 2017 1:34 pm (IST)
BSP Supremo Mayawati addresses rally in Raebareli
Feb 15, 2017 1:27 pm (IST)
* I promise you develpoment for all the love you have given me.
* I want to share my happiness with them
* You all must be very well aware of the fact that India is touching one milestone afetr another
* Hails ISRO's 104 satellite launch. He says what they have done should be written in golden letters.
* Scientist did commendable job.
* BJP sweeped all the dirt from Maharashtra.
* Asks Government is for the rich or poor?
Feb 15, 2017 1:26 pm (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Kannauj, first one by any PM in 46 years
Feb 15, 2017 1:14 pm (IST)
Drone camera is being used at a polling booth in Budaun for surveillance (ANI)
Feb 15, 2017 12:59 pm (IST)
I assure you in coming times we will be building better hospitals so that poor don’t have to go anywhere else to get themselves treated. We have also enhanced 100 number of Police so that the police reaches at the spot of the incident within 15 minutes: Akhilesh Yadav
Feb 15, 2017 12:57 pm (IST)
Finance Minister of the country says the project is still incomplete and it got inaugurated I would like to ask him come and see it yourself. I've heard PM is coming I would request him to walk on this road you will yourself vote for Cycle and Samajwadi Party. People from BJP whenever they open their mouth they talk poisonous: Akhilesh Yadav
Feb 15, 2017 12:56 pm (IST)
PM Modi has been doing Mann Ki baat for a couple of years now but unfortunately people haven't been able to understand his Mann Ki Baat. I want to say to PM enough of Mann Ki Baat is done now its time to tell us what work have you done: Akhilesh Yadav
Feb 15, 2017 12:54 pm (IST)
When we were getting the expressway inaugurated by Netaji he asked us how much time it will take to build this expressway? He asked us to get it done in 24 months and we got it build in 23 months. Some of you must be there when fighter jets of our Airforce landed on the expressway, I hope this will help our army forces as well: Akhilesh Yadav in Unnao
Feb 15, 2017 11:54 am (IST)
At 11 am voters turnout 24.14%
Feb 15, 2017 10:46 am (IST)
Maximum voting was reported from Saharanpur and Bareilly at 11 percent each, followed by Rampur (nine per cent) and Amroha (7.4 per cent).
Feb 15, 2017 10:45 am (IST)
Brisk voting is reported in the first two hours of polling in the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on Wednesday.
Excited first time voters, newly weds, elderly, differently-abled and women queued up outside the polling stations to cast their votes at 7 a.m.
Feb 15, 2017 10:42 am (IST)
Voters come in large number to cast their vote. (Image: Guneetvedi)
Feb 15, 2017 9:57 am (IST)
Model booth in Rampur. (Image: Guneet Singh/ Network18)
Feb 15, 2017 9:16 am (IST)
Recalling 2012 performance in UP:
SP had won 34 of the 67 seats
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had come a distant second with 17 seats in the last election.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won 10 seats
Congress had barely managed 4 seats.
Regional parties like the Ittehadul-E-Millat Council and the Peace Party had won one seat each.
Feb 15, 2017 9:06 am (IST)
We have voted for the development of the people. Safety for women is a major issue for all of us- voter to CNN-News18
Feb 15, 2017 9:02 am (IST)
Feb 15, 2017 8:49 am (IST)
People queue outside polling booth no 223 in Amroha
Feb 15, 2017 8:31 am (IST)
Feb 15, 2017 8:19 am (IST)
The EC has asked them to get the advertisements pre-certified from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee at the state and district levels before their publication.
Feb 15, 2017 8:15 am (IST)
The Election Commission has barred political parties and candidates from publishing advertisements in newspapers today and tomorrow without its approval.
Feb 15, 2017 8:15 am (IST)
In this phase, 720 candidates are in the fray with a maximum of 22 from Barhapur (Bijnor) and a minimum of four nominees from Dhanaura (Amroha).
Feb 15, 2017 8:14 am (IST)
The districts where polling is on amid tight security arrangements are Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Bareilly, Amroha, Pilibhit, Kheri, Shahjahanpur and Badaun.
Feb 15, 2017 7:49 am (IST)
Chief Electoral Officer T. said that 2,983 of the total 23,695 polling booths have been identified as sensitive and security scaled up there.
Feb 15, 2017 7:49 am (IST)
The fate of 721 candidates is to be sealed by balloting of 2.28 crore voters of which a sizable number (47.72 lakh) is of young voters, aged 18-19 years. Polling agents have been deployed in adequate numbers, an Election Commission official said.
Feb 15, 2017 7:31 am (IST)
People from 67 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh spread across 11 districts will cast their vote today
Feb 15, 2017 7:30 am (IST)
2nd phase of voting begins in Uttar Pradesh..