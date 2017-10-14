UP Government Plans Action Against Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants

The BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government has decided to deport illegal Bangladeshi immigrants living in the state.BJP spokesperson Shalabh Mani Tripathi has said that illegal migrants are often involved in terror and illegal activities and that only the Yogi Adityanath government had the courage to take strict action against them.“Due to the appeasement policies of some of the governments in Uttar Pradesh, the problem of illegal Bangladeshi people has become dangerous,” he said.“Due to the policies of the governments, the security agencies could not do anything against these illegal citizens, and not all the illegal Bangladeshi people made their ration card and voter card, but they were also involved in all criminal and anti-national activities.”“The government action has been intensified against all illegal Bangladeshi involved in crimes. At the same time, the terrorist organizations involved in anti-national activities have also suffered a major setback,” he added.Tripathi said that in such a situation, the initiative taken by the Adityanath government should be appreciated.Meanwhile, president of Samajwadi Party and former UP CM, Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said that it is wrong to take action on immigrants and some humanity must be shown by the state government in this issue.“Humanity should be above everything; these people need help rather than action against them. Such decisions are often politically motivated and taken on religious lines, which is wrong. Humanity is above everything and it should also be observed by the state government. These people need help and government should help them instead of taking action,” he said.