UP Government to Adopt 'Indore Model' for Cleaner Cities

Five years ago, Indore — one of Madhya Pradesh’s major cities — was ranked 61st in terms of cleanliness in India. When the Swachh Bharat campaign started in 2016, it jumped to 25 and now, it is ranked number one.The Yogi Adityanath-led UP government has taken note of the city’s rapidly improving status and has decided to adopt the ‘Indore Model’ to improve cleanliness in its cities. A 23-member delegation from the state has also toured the city for better understanding of the model.The delegation participated in a special workshop with Indore Municipal Corporation and also looked closely into the work being done on-ground. Principal Secretary, Municipal Development Manoj Kumar Singh said that the suggestions of the team were being studied and would be implemented accordingly.In their report, the team highlighted four key points — making changes in the waste collection system, arranging cleanliness twice a day, coordinating with the government departments regarding sanitation and keeping the city community trash spot free.In Indore, an army of vehicles is being used to rid waste from households. The advantage of this is that the garbage goes straight to the waste collection vehicles and is not littered around in the city. All the waste collection vehicles are also equipped with GPS systems.The report further added that the city is cleaned both in the morning and evening, with the responsibility lying entirely with the Municipal Corporation and no other interference.The delegation noted that trash spots in the city have eliminated, with dustbins being maintained only in public spots. The city has also been declared open defecation free with heavy fines being levied if someone is found guilty.