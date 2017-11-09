UP Government to Rope in Private Doctors to Ease Burden on Govt Hospitals

In order to improve health services in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government has decided to rope in well-known private doctors to see patients at government hospitals.The move is part of the state government’s attempts to overcome the problem of shortage of doctors in government-run health facilities in the state.Once the initiative is operationalised, the best medical practitioners from all the major cities of Uttar Pradesh will attend to poor patients via government hospitals. Private doctors will sit in district hospitals and see patients whenever they get time. The government is trying to provide medical consultation of famous doctors and high fee charging doctors for the poor patients.Speaking to News18, health minister Siddharth Nath Singh said, “I have spoken to the doctors via IMA and they have expressed willingness to see patients at government hospital in their free time. Also many doctors said that they can take out some time for patients at government hospitals.”“An app is also being developed that will track availability of the doctors in their respective districts. Registrations will also be done via this app which will be launched very soon. As a pilot project, 65 doctors in Saharanpur are already providing their services without charging any fee. They are also seeing patients and conducting surgeries free of cost. I think this is the biggest service for the mankind,” Singh added.With the help of this app, patients will be able to contact their doctors at one click. The consultation fees for such patients will be paid to private doctors from the state government. Apart from this, doctors will also give time to the district hospitals and all their details will be available with the CMO of that particular district. The government is also appealing to private practitioners to spare time for the poor patients at government hospitals.