1-min read

UP Govt Launches Portal for Online Registration of Madrassas

The move will bring transparency as all the details of the madrassa will be available online, UP Waqf Minister Mohsin Raza said.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:August 18, 2017, 11:27 PM IST
UP Govt Launches Portal for Online Registration of Madrassas
Image for representation only.
Lucknow:
“There were many complaints of irregularities in madrassas and it was decided to make the registration online so that details of all madrassas, their management, teachers, etc are available online,” Mohsin Raza, UP waqf minister, said on the occasion of the launch of the portal.

Also present on the occasion, state minority welfare minister Lakshmi Narain Chowdhary said, “The madrassa education should also be modern like in other educational institutions. With modernisation, students of madrassas will be able to get technical education and they will get better job opportunities.”

Taking a jibe at the previous SP and BSP regime, Chowdhary alleged that madrassas were used for “appeasement” and as vote banks by other political parties, and there was no record of teachers, students, payments, registrations and other schemes maintained by them.”

A rough estimate suggests that there are more than 19, 000 recognised and 560 government-aided madrassas in the state. Principal Secretary Monika Garg said, “The portal is an attempt to connect all madrassas to a unified ecosystem. It will not only help in improving quality of education, transparency and also check exploitation of teachers.”

Minority welfare minister Baldev Aulakh said that that the madrassas did not follow the order of hoisting National flag and sing the National Anthem on Independence Day, then necessary action will be taken against those institutions.

This new directive comes just about a week after a diktat from the UP government asking for video recording of Independence Day Celebration in madrassas in the state.
