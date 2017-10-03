UP Govt Plans Partnership With Finland for Smart City, Solar Power Projects

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath met with a delegation from Finland on Tuesday as the government hopes to build a partnership to work on smart city and solar energy projects in the state.The delegation, led by Finland's minister for environment and energy Kimmo Tiilikainen, discussed a wide range of development projects related to renewable energy, bio-fuel, electric vehicles, smart grid and smart cities.Twenty three Finnish companies also made a presentation on the projects. UP’s energy minister Shrikant Sharma and industrial development minister Satish Mahana were also present. Sharma said that bio-fuel, electric vehicles and eco-friendly smart cities were the focal points of the seminar.Tiilikainen said that Finland’s technology can be used for energy saving projects and can also be utilised for traffic management. “We are working on long term energy goals by using Finnish technology. We want people to use bio-mass products,” he said.UP’s minister of industry, Satish Mahana, said that the partnership said he hoped the proposals presented on Tuesday can soon turn into reality with the help of a long-term relationship.“In the past 6 months many companies have set up industrial units in UP. Earlier, people used to avoid UP but now they want to explore the state’s potential. With this partnership there can be the exchange of knowledge and latest technology can be used properly,” he said.