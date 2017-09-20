UP Govt Recommends Death Penalty for Hooch Sellers

The Yogi Adityanath government has recommended death penalty for those involved in the manufacturing and selling of illicit liquor.The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to add a new section to the Excise Act to implement this move. According to this section, on death or permanent disability of a person due to consumption of hooch, the culprits will be given life imprisonment or up to Rs 10 lakh fine, or both. They could also be awarded death penalty if found guilty.UP is the first state in the country to impose such a stringent punishment regarding illicit liquor.Speaking to News18, UP Excise Minister Jai Pratap Singh said, “The capital punishment will not just curb deaths due to hooch consumption but at the same time it will also put an end to smuggling of illicit liquor from neighbouring states. This will also increase state revenue.”Earlier, there was a provision of only minor fines for the culprits that ranged from Rs 500 to Rs 2000. UP Excise Minister Jai Pratap Singh said that the excise officials will be suspended or sacked if they were found hand in gloves with the culprits involved in the illicit liquor business.The Yogi cabinet also approved more than two dozen amendments to the Excise Act 1910. The rights of excise officers have also been enhanced.The cabinet also approved the proposal to end the specified excise duty on liquor with effect from April 4, 2016 and agreed on the consideration fee as excise duty with effect from the same date.