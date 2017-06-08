UP JEEP 2017: Results Declared by State Joint Entrance Examination Council

New Delhi: The joint entrance examination council of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday declared the result for UP Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnics (UP JEEP).

Officially known as Sanyukt Pravesh Pariksha Parishad, UP, the council was constituted to conduct entrance exams for admission to polytechnics and other technical institutes in the state which are affiliated with the Board of Technical Education.

UP JEEP results can be accessed on jeecup.nic.in, the official website. Students who appeared for the exam can check their result by feeding in their exam roll number.

The exam was conducted on April 23, 2017. The Council will shortly update the counselling schedule on the official website. UP JEEP is an exam conducted for admission to Diploma courses in Engineering, Agriculture, Pharmacy and so on. The exam is also conducted for admission to PG Diploma courses in various streams. The exam consists of one paper for each group with 100 objective questions. It is not conducted online.

Here is how to check UP JEEP 2017 Results:

1) Visit the official website for UP JEEP results: http://jeecup.nic.in

2) Click on the link for Result 2017.

3) Enter roll number and date of birth.

4) Click on submit to access your result. You should take a print out of the result as the council will not provide a separate copy.