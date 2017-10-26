UP Minister Drives Over Farmland to Save Time, Offers Paltry Sum For 'Destroyed' Crop

: An Uttar Pradesh farmer on Thursday said that a state minister's cavalcade drove over his tilled filed, destroying his mustard crop. Jai Kumar Singh, an Apna Dal MLA, who is the minister for Jails in the UP government, was on his way to inaugurating a scheme to guard the fields against stray animals in Bundelkhand's Jalaun.The minister, accompanied by 7-8 other leaders from the ruling BJP, in a bid to save time, didn't step out of his car and drove over the field. When these leaders were intimated about the act, Singh tried washing his hands off the incident, saying that the crop wasn't visible.Watch:"I am a poor farmer. I had taken a loan to sow mustard in my fields. The entire crop in my three bigha field is destroyed," Devendra Dohre, the farmer, told media covering the minister's visit. The farmer also claimed that he had taken a loan to cultivate the land this year."When we got to know the matter, we asked the extent of loss and compensated," Singh said, adding, "had we known that seeds had already been sown, we would not park our cars there."The farmer, who pleaded the minister for help, was given a paltry Rs 4,000, which he claimed was only a part of what he had lost. Dohre fell on the minister's feet, and later, the visulas showed the minister, with his arm around the farmer's shoulder, walking towards the car.Samajwadi Party spokesperson Ghanshyam Tiwari attacked the BJP-led government, saying all of its ministers were drunk on power. "The entire administration was there, yet nobody realised. It was only after the farmer cried that it dawned upon them," he said.