New Delhi: Bhartiya Janata Party MP Priyanka Rawat and Uttar Pradesh Water Minister Dharapal Singh caught everybody's attention on Saturday when Priyanka tossed a mineral water bottle into the Sarayu River. Ironically, the two BJP leaders were on the banks of the river to inspect cleanliness.

The minister, later, delivered a speech on how to keep our rivers clean. When questioned over the act, Singh denied saying "such an event never occurred".

The two leaders climbed onto a boat and Priyanka, while talking to somebody from a group of people standing behind her, threw the bottle into the river.

#WATCH Priyanka Rawat, BJP MP from Barabanki tosses a plastic bottle into River Saryu, in Gonda pic.twitter.com/XBXGI2DNx3 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 3, 2017

Two years ago in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched Swacch Bharat Abhiyan, a movement to ensure cleanliness streets, roads and infrastructure of the country's 4,041 statutory cities and towns.