UP Minister Priyanka Rawat Tosses Bottle into Sarayu River While Inspecting Cleanliness
BJP leader Priyanka Rawat threw the bottle into the river while she was inspecting cleanliness on the banks of Sarayu. (Photo: CNN-News18)
New Delhi: Bhartiya Janata Party MP Priyanka Rawat and Uttar Pradesh Water Minister Dharapal Singh caught everybody's attention on Saturday when Priyanka tossed a mineral water bottle into the Sarayu River. Ironically, the two BJP leaders were on the banks of the river to inspect cleanliness.
The minister, later, delivered a speech on how to keep our rivers clean. When questioned over the act, Singh denied saying "such an event never occurred".
The two leaders climbed onto a boat and Priyanka, while talking to somebody from a group of people standing behind her, threw the bottle into the river.
#WATCH Priyanka Rawat, BJP MP from Barabanki tosses a plastic bottle into River Saryu, in Gonda pic.twitter.com/XBXGI2DNx3
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 3, 2017
Two years ago in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched Swacch Bharat Abhiyan, a movement to ensure cleanliness streets, roads and infrastructure of the country's 4,041 statutory cities and towns.
