UP Minister Swati Singh Distributes Rs 100 Along with 'Prasad'
Photo of BJP minister Swati Singh.
Lucknow: UP cabinet minister Swati Singh has stirred another controversy after pictures of her handing out Rs 100 note along with offerings from Bada Mangal festival in Lucknow.
Bada Mangal, a festival devoted to Lord Hanuman, is celebrated with much fervour in Lucknow on each Tuesday of the Hindu month Jyestha. Thousands of stalls are put up in the state capital to distribute prasad which ranges from poori-sabzi, chhole-chawal, boondi, sharbat and even ice-creams. Singh was found handing out Rs 100 notes with each plate of Prasad in one such stall.
The controversy comes just days after Singh, wife of BJP leader Dayashankar Singh, inaugurated a beer shop in Gomti Nagar in Lucknow. CM Yogi Adityanath had sought an explanation from her.
Earlier, UP CM Yogi Adityanath had sought an explanation from minister Swati Singh after pictures of her inaugurating a beer bar in the state capital went viral on social media.
Notably, Singh is the wife of Dayashankar Singh who was suspended for allegedly making derogatory remarks against BSP supremo Mayawati.
