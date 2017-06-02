UP Personnel Department Promotes and Transfers Dead PCS Officer

Lucknow: In a major goof up by the personnel department of Uttar Pradesh, a Provincial Civil Services (PCS) officer, who had died in November last year, was issued a promotion and transfer order.

A list of transfers was issued by the department on May 27, and as per the list SDM Varanasi Girish Kumar was promoted to Assistant District Magistrate (ADM) and was transferred to Bulandshahr as City Magistrate.

The incident came to light when current City Magistrate of Bulandshahr Ram Gopal Yadav made an inquiry asking when Kumar would take charge since Yadav had been transferred as ADM (Judicial) Kasganj.

According to Kamran Rizvi, Principal Secretary, Appointments, the authorities in Varanasi had informed the revenue department about the officer's death, however, the appointments department was not updated. A report has been submitted to the Chief Secretary of the state.

“Once we received the letter, we realised that there had been some misunderstanding. It has been rectified and higher authorities have been notified,” said Ishwar Chand, ADM finance, Varanasi.

Kumar’s son, Rajul was given a government job in January after his father’s death.