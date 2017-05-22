UP Police Register FIR in Karnataka Cadre IAS Officer's Death

Lucknow: The Uttar Police on Monday registered an FIR in the mysterious death of a Karnataka cadre IAS officer in Uttar Pradesh, hours after his family met CM Yogi Adityanath and impressed upon him for a CBI probe. The family communicated the matter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too.

"An FIR has been registered in Hazratganj police station against unidentified persons in IAS officer Anurag Tiwari's case under IPC section 302 (murder). The complaint was lodged by his brother Mayank," PTI quoted Circle Officer, Hazratganj, Avanish Kumar Mishra as saying.

Tiwari's family claims that the deceased IAS officer had unearthed a major scam in the Food and Civil Supplies department of Karnataka and wished to inform the PMO and CBI. The family also claims that Tiwari was being pressurised to withdraw the report, which could have nailed senior officers and ministers.

"FIR could have been registered on the same day, but we were busy with the rituals. The Police never bothered filing an FIR and they registered it only after my applications today," Anurag Tiwari's brother told CNN-News18, adding that it was a matter of two states.

Tiwari, 36, was found dead on May 17, his birthday, under mysterious circumstances near a guest house, where he was staying, in the high-security Hazratganj area of Lucknow.

His family had alleged foul play. He was posted as commissioner in the department of food, civil supplies and consumer affairs in Bengaluru.

"My son was very honest. Corrupt officers did not like him. They must have somehow got him murdered," Tiwari's father B N Tiwari had alleged in Bahraich, his native place.

(With inputs from PTI)