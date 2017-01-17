SCORE

UP Polls: FIR Against Asaduddin Owaisi Over Poll Code violation

Press Trust Of India

First published: January 17, 2017, 7:54 AM IST | Updated: 2 hours ago
File photo of AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi (PTI Photo)

Saharanpur: An FIR has been lodged against AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for violating the Model Code of Conduct in Saharanpur, police said today.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Singh said apart from Owaisi All-India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Assembly poll candidate Talat Khan has also been booked in the case.

Singh said according to a complaint filed by SI Anil Kumar, posters of AIMIM have allegedly been pasted on the walls of the power corporation property, religious places and private shops.

Police has registered a case under section 171H of IPC (illegal payments in connection with an election), he said.

