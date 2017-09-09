The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the provisional results of the Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) Examination 2015 on its official website - uppsc.up.nic.in.The UPPSC had conducted the APO Examination to fill 372 vacancies for which a huge number of candidates had appeared. Candidates can now check their Provisional APO results by following the instructions given below:: Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission - uppsc.up.nic.in: Under the Information Bulletin, Click on "Click to Continue...": It will take you to another page, where you need to click on:RESULT OF ASSTT.PROSECUTION OFFICER EXAM-2015: It will open a pdf and you can check your result by CTRL+F your Roll Number: Download the pdf if you have made it to the list and save it for future useA provisional list of 372 candidates has been published in the Assistant Prosecution Officer Exam 2015 result. The result will be available on the official website until 8th October 2017. The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission will notify the cut off marks on a later day and the same will be published online as well as in all leading newspapers of the state of Uttar Pradesh. No individual notification will be sent out.The candidates who've made it to the list need to submit documents for verification to the assigned reporting centre failing which their candidature can be cancelled.The UPPSC was established in the year 1937 and is the authorised state agency that conducts Civil Services Examination for entry-level appointments for various Civil Services posts in the state of Uttar Pradesh.