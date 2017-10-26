UPPSC Recruitment 2017 Begins at uppsc.up.nic.in; 803 vacancies, Last Date Nov 24

UPPSC Recruitment 2017 has begun on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) - uppsc.up.nic.in.UPPSC had invited applications to fill 803 vacancies via Advt.No [01/2017-2018] in 12 different departments of the state of Uttar Pradesh. The last date for paying the application fee is November 21, 2017 and applications can be submitted till November 24, 2017. Candidates eligible and interested can apply for various Posts by following the steps given below:– Visit the official website - uppsc.up.nic.in– Click on 'Click here to Apply Online'– Click on 'Apply'– Click on 'Registration' in front on vacancy want to apply for– Click on yes/no accordingly– Enter your details– Pay registration fees– Download the confirmation page and take a print out for further referenceThe Registration fee for Unreserved and OBC category is Rs 105 whereas candidates of SC and ST are supposed to pay Rs 65 and Physically Handicapped candidates need to pay Rs 25. The application fee can be paid via credit card or debit card or net banking or through e challan in the bank.Under UPPSC Recruitment 2017, the commission plan to fill various posts viz Lecturer (Higher Education Department, UP), Professor (Medical Education Department, UP, Allopathic), Lecturer (Uttar Pradesh Chikitsa Shiksha Vibhag Unani), Reader (Uttar Pradesh Chikitsa Shiksha Vibhag Ayurvedic), Professor (Uttar Pradesh Chikitsa Shiksha Vibhag Ayurvedic), Professor (Uttar Pradesh Chikitsa Shiksha Vibhag Homeopathic), Sports Officer (Directorate of Sports), Assistant Director (Directorate of Environment, UP), Inspector (Administrative Reform Department), Chemist (Ground Water Department), Hydrologist (Ground Water Department) and Principal (Medical Education Department, UP, Allopathic).The educational qualification and pay scale varies for different posts. Candidates can go through the detailed advertisement here:http://uppsc.up.nic.in/View_Enclosure.aspx?ID=528&flag=E&FID=470