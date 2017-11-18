UPSC CDS I Final Result 2017 Declared, 209 Candidates in Final Merit List
The merit list is based on the results of UPSC Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination (I) and SSB Interviews; and enlists the names of the 209 candidates who have made it to the admissions in the 144th Course in Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy (AFA), Hyderabad (pre-flying) training i.e. No. 203 F (P) course.
UPSC CDS I Final Result 2017 has been declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its official website http://www.upsc.gov.in/. The merit list is based on the results of UPSC Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination (I) and SSB Interviews; and enlists the names of the 209 candidates who have made it to the admissions in the 144th Course in Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy (AFA), Hyderabad (pre-flying) training i.e. No. 203 F (P) course.
As per the official notification, the Government invited applications to fill 150 vacancies for IMA, 45 for INA and 32 for AFA.
As per the Final Result, 124 candidates have made it to admissions in the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun, 75 candidates in the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala and 10 candidates have made it to the Air Force Academy, Hyderabad after the SSB Test conducted at the Army Head Quarters.
As per the notice, the result is provisional and subject to verification of birth and other educational qualification certificates of the candidates listed in the UPSC CDS I Final Result 2017.
