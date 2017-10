UPSC CDS II 2017 Examination Admit Cards Released at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Combined Defence Services (CDS) II 2017 Admit Cards have been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its official website - upsc.gov.in UPSC Combined Defence Services (CDS) II 2017 examination is scheduled to be conducted on 19th November 2017 at 41 centres across India for the candidates seeking admission in various Defence academies viz:1. Indian Military Academy (IMA)2. Indian Naval Academy (INA)3. Air Force Academy (AFA)4. Officers Training Academy (OTA)Candidates who had applied for the same can download their admit cards from the official website by following the steps given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - upsc.gov.in Step 2 – Click on ‘view all’ under what’s newStep 3 – Click on ‘e - Admit Card: Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2017’Step 4 – Click on ‘click here’ under linkStep 5 – Choose either ‘By Registration ID’ or ‘By Roll Number’Step 6 – Enter relevant detailsStep 7 – Download your admit card and take a print out for further referenceDirect link:Candidates are required to take a print out of the Exam Instructions to the exam venue, failing which they won’t be allowed to enter the examination hall. Candidates can read, download, and print the exam instructions from the below url:Candidates who are not able to download admit card or candidates whose admit cards are not available on website must contact UPSC Facilitation Counter on Telephone Nos. 01123385271, 01123381125 and 01123098543 between (10.00 AM to 5.00 PM) on working days or send a Fax message on Fax No. 01123387310.As per the notification, “In case the photograph is not printed or available on the e-Admit Card, candidates are advised to carry three (03) photographs (one identical photograph for each session) along with proof of identity such as Identity Card etc. and printout of e-Admit Card at the venue of the Examination to secure admission in the Examination.”