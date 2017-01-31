UPSC CDS (II) Exam 2016 Results: 8563 Candidates Qualify For Interview

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday declared the results of Combined Defence Services (CDS) Exam II with 8563 candidates qualifying for the interview round.

The results can be seen on UPSC's official website www.upsc.gov.in

The CDS (II) exam was conducted on October 23, 2016.

The candidates will be required to submit original academic certificates within two weeks of completion of the SSB interview and not later than May 13, 2017, a report in Indian Express said.

The CDS entrance exam is considered as one of the toughest in the country for recruitment in armed forced.

The exam regulator UPSC will publish the marks of the candidates within 15 days on its website and the same will be accessible for two months.

The selected candidates will be interviewed for defence Ministry's Service Selection Board (SSB) for admission to various branches.

(1) Indian Military Academy, Dehradun

(2) Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala

(3) Air Force Academy, Hyderabad

(4) Officers' Training Academy, Chennai

The courses for these branches will commence in different months of 2017.