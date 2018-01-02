UPSC CDS (II) Written Exam 2017 Result Declared at upsc.gov.in; Check Now!
As per the result, 8692 candidates have successfully made it to the Interview round of the Service Selection Board (SSB).
Representative image.
UPSC CDS (II) Written Exam 2017 Result has been declared by the Union Public Service Commission on its official website - upsc.gov.in/. UPSC had organized the written examination for Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination (II), 2017 in November 2017. As per the result, 8692 candidates have successfully made it to the Interview round of the Service Selection Board (SSB). Candidates who had appeared for the UPSC CDS II Exam 2017 can follow the instructions below to check their result now:
How to check UPSC CDS II Exam Result 2017?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://upsc.gov.in/
Step 2 – Under ‘What’s New’ section, click on the notification that states:
“Written Result: Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2017”
Step 3 – It will take you to another page, where you need to click on the result pdf
Step 4 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number
Step 5 – Download the pdf and save it or print it for future reference
Direct Link - http://upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/CDSII_2017_WR_Eng.pdf
Candidates who have cleared the CDS II Exam 2017 must register themselves on joinindianarmy.nic.in before 14th January 2018 for further perusal of the recruitment process and getting the Selection Centres and Dates for SSB Interview allotted via e-mail.
Candidates who will get selected during this recruitment drive by the Ministry of Defence will be eligible to join the Defence courses from July 2018 to October 2018, this year in the following centres of Indian Defence Forces:
- Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun - 145th Course - July, 2018
- Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, Kerala - July, 2018
- Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course (204 F(P)) - August, 2018
- Officers Training Academy, Chennai - 108th SSC Course for Men (Non-Technical) - October, 2018
- Officers Training Academy, Chennai - 22nd SSC for Women (Non-Technical) - October, 2018
