UPSC CDS (II) Written Exam 2017 Result Declared at upsc.gov.in; Check Now!

Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun - 145th Course - July, 2018

Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, Kerala - July, 2018

Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course (204 F(P)) - August, 2018

Officers Training Academy, Chennai - 108th SSC Course for Men (Non-Technical) - October, 2018

Officers Training Academy, Chennai - 22nd SSC for Women (Non-Technical) - October, 2018



UPSC CDS (II) Written Exam 2017 Result has been declared by the Union Public Service Commission on its official website - upsc.gov.in/. UPSC had organized the written examination for Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination (II), 2017 in November 2017. As per the result, 8692 candidates have successfully made it to the Interview round of the Service Selection Board (SSB). Candidates who had appeared for the UPSC CDS II Exam 2017 can follow the instructions below to check their result now:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://upsc.gov.in/ Step 2 – Under ‘What’s New’ section, click on the notification that states:“Written Result: Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2017”Step 3 – It will take you to another page, where you need to click on the result pdfStep 4 – CTRL+F with your Roll NumberStep 5 – Download the pdf and save it or print it for future referenceDirect Link - http://upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/CDSII_2017_WR_Eng.pdf Candidates who have cleared the CDS II Exam 2017 must register themselves on joinindianarmy.nic.in before 14January 2018 for further perusal of the recruitment process and getting the Selection Centres and Dates for SSB Interview allotted via e-mail.Candidates who will get selected during this recruitment drive by the Ministry of Defence will be eligible to join the Defence courses from July 2018 to October 2018, this year in the following centres of Indian Defence Forces: