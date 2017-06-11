UPSC Civil Services Exam 2018 Dates Announced: Crucial Information

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Saturday announced the examination date for civil services preliminary examination 2018 on its official website upsc.gov.in.

As per the annual calendar 2018, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 3, 2018.

The application form for UPSC civil services preliminary examination 2018 will be available from February 7.

The UPSC civil services preliminary examination for this year (2017) is all set to be conducted on June 18. Candidates who are appearing for the preliminary examination this year are requested to download their admit cards.

Educational qualification required for UPSC exam:



The students who are interested in applying should possess a graduation degree in any stream from any University Grants Commission (UGC) affiliated university.

Those who have appeared in the qualifying exam and are waiting for their results are also eligible to apply.

Paper pattern

The UPSC civil services preliminary examination is conducted in three phases

Preliminary Examination (Written Test)

Main Examination (Written Test)

Personality Test (Interview)

The question papers will be set in both Hindi and English. The duration of each paper will be two hours.