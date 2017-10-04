UPSC Civil Services Main 2017 Admit Card has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday on its official website - upsc.gov.in.The UPSC Main 2017 Civil Services exam is scheduled to begin from October 28, 2017 till November 3, 2017. The e-Admit cards will be available till November 3, 2017. Candidates who had cleared the UPSC Preliminary Examination are eligible for appearing for the UPSC Mains 2017 exam. Eligible candidates can download their e-Admit Cards at the earliest by following the instructions given below:: Visit the official website - upsc.gov.in: Click on Admit Cards tab at the right side of the homepage: Click on E-Admit Cards for various Examinations of UPSC: Click on ‘click here’ in front of ‘Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2017’: It will take you to another page, again click on ‘Click Here’: It will take you to Instructions page: https://upsconline.nic.in/eadmitcard/upsc_ac2/admitcard_csm_2017/instructions.php: Click on Yes written under Have You read the Important Instructions: To download your e-admit card either selectBy Registrant Id or By Roll Number: Enter the details and login to your profile: Download the e-admit card and take a print outUPSC aims to fill 980 vacancies with Civil Services Examination 2017 for its Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and various other governmental departments.UPSC had conducted the Civil Services Prelims Exam on June 18th 2017 and candidates who passed the test will appear for Civil Services Main Exam papers from October 28th 2017 to November 3rd 2017 in two sessions viz 9AM to 12 Noon and 2PM to 5PM. Candidates can check the complete UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2017 exam schedule below:http://www.upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/CSM_2017_TimeTable_Engl.pdf