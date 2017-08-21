UPSC Civil Services Mains 2017 Detailed Application Form (DAF) Available on upsc.gov.in, Last Date August 31, 2017
As per the notification from the commission, the UPSC Mains Examination will be held from 28th October, 2017.
Candidates who have cleared the UPSC Preliminary Examination have to fill up the Detailed Application Form (DAF) in order to appear for the UPSC Civil Services Mains Examination 2017.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the detailed Application Form (DAF) for UPSC Mains 2017 exam on its official website - upsc.gov.in. Candidates who have cleared the UPSC Preliminary Examination have to fill up the Detailed Application Form (DAF) in order to appear for the UPSC Civil Services Mains Examination 2017. Candidates can fill up the DAF by following the instructions given below:
How to fill up UPSC Mains 2017 Detailed Application Form (DAF):
Step 1: Visit the official website – upsc.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the link “DAF: Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2017”
Step 3: Click another link “Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2017”
Step 4: Enter your Login ID (Roll Number) and Password
Step 5: Fill up the form
Step 6: Take a print out of the confirmation page for further reference
The period of filling up the DAF is till 31st August 2017, 6 PM. Candidates have to upload the scanned copies of the required documents along with the DAF.
The qualified candidates for Civil Services (Main) Examination (Except Female/SC/ST/PH candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) have to pay a fee of ₹200/- .The money can be deposited in any Branch of SBI by cash. It can be paid by using Net Banking facility of SBI or by using Visa/Master/RUPAY 2 Credit/Debit card.
As per the notification from the commission, the UPSC Mains Examination will be held from 28th October, 2017. The detailed Time Table of Examination has already been uploaded on the UPSC website. The Examination will be held at the following centers:— Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Allahabad, Bangaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cuttack, Dehradun Delhi, Dispur (Guwahati), Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada.
